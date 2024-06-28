Venezuela look to the surprise package of the 2024 Copa America, with our expert backing them to go far this summer following their strong start.

The Copa America has gotten into full swing over the last week and a half, and one of the surprise teams of the tournament to this point are Venezuela, who find themselves top of their group having won both their games to date.

As such they look primed to go deep into the tournament, and getting on them now to make the semi-finals could prove extremely profitable.

Copa America 2024 - Reach Semi Finals Odds

All odds are courtesy of William Hill, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

To Make the Semis Odds Argentina 1/8 Brazil 2/5 Uruguay 4/5 Colombia 5/4 Venezuela 13/8

La Vinotinto Victorious

It is safe to say few expected La Vintotinto to perform as well as they have done, with two back-to-back victories beyond the dreams of even the most faithful fans.

Each of them have seen them pull off some slight upsets, beating Ecuador in their opener 2-1 having dominated the match after their opponents had a man sent off in the 22nd minute.

Their most impressive victory came against Mexico, as they hung in the clash securing a hard-fought but no less valuable 1-0 win.

Their final outing pits them against Jamaica, the one clash that most would’ve backed them to win.

They look well on their way to securing first place in the group, and the favourable knockout match-up that comes with this, set well to push onto the semis.

Shaping up well for the Semis

The knockouts don’t perhaps seem as daunting for the Venezuelans as they may have in the past, as they look set to take the top spot in their group.

This would allow them to pull an easier quarter-final clash in theory.

Securing first place in Group B would allow them to face second place in Group A, which would be one of Chile, Peru or Canada.

Tthey should manage to avoid the powerhouse that is Argentina, and with their recent victories, it would not be beyond the Venezuelans to secure victory against any of the other Group A teams.

As such the semi-finals are more than attainable, as it would prove their best showing for Venezuela at any Copa America to this point.

Another victory may force their odds out even further, and now would be the best time to jump on the odds before they shrink even further.