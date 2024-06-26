Uruguay have been one of the most form teams in South America since Bielsa’s appointment, with our expert backing them to excel in the Copa America.

Bielsa has transformed La Celeste since his appointment last year, with the Argentine losing just twice since being named manager.

Uruguay headed into the 2024 Copa America as one of the most form teams, with their 2/1 odds to make it far in the tournament and reach the final looking tantalising for our expert.

Uruguay 2024 Copa America Odds

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Uruguay 2024 Copa America Market Odds Winner 9/2 Reach Final 2/1 Reach Semi-Final 4/5 Group C Winner 8/15

Convincing Form from La Celeste

As already stated, Uruguay’s form going into this tournament was very strong, winning seven and drawing three of their last 12 games.

Their opening game saw them beat Panama convincingly in a 3-1 victory, a win that puts them in great shape to top their group next week.

They’ve put up some very impressive performances during this run, beating all of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico by an aggregate score of 8-0 in the past 10 months.

Given this, Uruguay are looking a great shout to make it far this summer, with their 9/2 odds to win the tournament, as well as 2/1 for them to reach the final, looking good at this point.

Avoiding Argentina Crucial

One of the main positives of Uruguay’s potential Copa America run is the fact they’re on the opposite side of the draw to favourites Argentina.

Lionel Messi and Co have been almost unbeatable these last few years, losing just twice since the start of 2019, with this run stretching back 59 games in total.

They’ve won all of the Copa America, World Cup and Finalissima during this time, with La Albiceleste proving extremely hard to beat during what is one of the best runs we’ve ever seen in international football.

Back Bielsa’s Men to Make Final

Uruguay were handed a pretty generous group for the Copa America, with Bielsa’s side paired with Panama, USA and Bolivia, all teams they’ll be fairly heavy favourites to beat.

Providing they finish top, their route to the final will most likely be one of Colombia or Costa Rica and then Brazil, all teams they’ve unbeaten against during Bielsa’s reign.

They’re 2/1 to make the final with bet365, a bet that looks great value considering their potential route.