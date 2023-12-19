Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: 19/10 City Result in Club World Cup

Our football betting expert offers his Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Club World Cup clash this Tuesday.

Manchester City are taking a break from their hectic schedule to take on Urawa Red Diamonds, of Japan, in a Club World Cup semi-final this Tuesday evening. Whilst many City fans may see this as an unwelcome distraction it is an opportunity to rotate and rest the squad.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City Betting Tips

Man City to Win & Both Teams to Score @19/10 with bet365

Over 2 Man City Goals @8/11 with bet365

Micah Hamilton to Score @6/5 with bet365

A chance for City to take a break from their high stakes EFL games should allow for them to rest much of the starting XI, an opportunity few clubs get amid the hectic winter period.

City proving a fallible force

Despite City’s treble cementing them as one of the best sides in world football, they have proven to be lacking at times this season, able to get the win, but not without conceding.

This has accumulated in their failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their last seven games and conceding in all, bar two, of their games away from the Etihad.

The game is being held in Saudi Arabia, making this a long journey for both sides, and when facing the Japanese champions the Red Diamonds, they should possess enough to defeat them.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City Tip 1: Man City to Win & Both Teams to Score @19/10 with bet365

City scoring in droves

City should no doubt, feel capable in their ability to score more than two goals, and the fact that Urawa may get one for themselves, will force them to do so, should they wish to win the match.

Even their young players are capable of bagging, with them recently having scored three against Red Star Belgrade last week.

Comfortable in front of goal and with a few goals to their names already the Sky Blue youngsters will have the wind at their backs, spurring them onto goals.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City Tip 2: Over 2 Man City Goals @8/11 with bet365

Marvellous Micah

Micah Hamilton opened his account for City, against Red Star, with a fantastic first goal, setting them on their way to a 3-2 victory over the Serbian side.

This will no doubt embolden the Englishman, who looks likely to get his second start under Pep Guardiola, encouraging him to try his luck.

Having impressed last time out, he will have gotten his eye in, and be eager to get more goals for the side.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City Tip 3: Micah Hamilton to Score @6/5 with bet365