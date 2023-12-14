Union St. Gilloise vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Hosts should test Reds' reserves

Our football betting expert offers his Union St. Gilloise vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips, as they meet at 17:45 this Thursday.

Liverpool have sealed top spot in Europa League Group E with a game to spare so Jurgen Klopp is likely to rest several first-team regulars for Thursday's trip to Union Saint Gilloise.

Union St. Gilloise vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Union St. Gilloise to Win & Both Teams to Score @ 10/3 with bet365

Cameron Puertas Anytime Goalscorer @ 21/10 with bet365

Goal after 77:59 @ 5/6 with bet365

The Belgians, beaten 2-0 at Anfield on matchday two, still have a slim chance of overhauling second-placed Toulouse and they have won their last seven home matches in all competitions.

Back Union to edge entertaining contest

Union Saint Gilloise reached the Europa League quarter-finals last season but they need to beat Liverpool and hope Toulouse lose against LASK in Austria if they are to qualify for the knockout stages again.

Their chances should be enhanced by the fact that Liverpool are guaranteed a place in the last 16, having won four of their first five group games.

The Premier League leaders have a busy domestic schedule ahead of them so Thursday's game in Brussels may provide an opportunity for the Reds' fringe players.

They face a dangerous Union side who have won their last seven games on their own turf, including a 2-1 victory over LASK on matchday four.

The hosts are stronger going forward than they are in defence – both teams have scored in six of those seven home wins – so they are worth backing to edge an entertaining contest.

Liverpool lost 3-2 to Toulouse on their last Europa League trip and needed late comebacks to beat Fulham 4-3 and Crystal Palace 2-1 in recent Premier League matches.

Union St. Gilloise vs Liverpool Tip 1: Union Saint Gilloise to Win & Both Teams to Score @ 10/3 with bet365

Swiss winger should trouble Liverpool defence

Union Saint Gilloise were unable to get on the scoresheet in their matchday-two defeat at Anfield but they have some talented attackers including Swiss winger Cameron Puertas.

The 25-year-old has racked up ten assists in 16 Pro League starts this season but he also has an eye for goal himself.

Puertas is averaging 3.4 shots per game in the Belgian top flight, scoring three times, and he converted a penalty in the Europa League win over LASK.

He had three shots in the goalless draw at Toulouse on matchday five and four attempts, two of them on target, in Sunday's league win at Sporting Charleroi so he looks a good bet to score at any time against Liverpool.

Union St. Gilloise vs Liverpool Tip 2: Cameron Puertas Anytime Goalscorer @ 21/10 with bet365

Expect late chances at both ends in Brussels clash

Liverpool's recent matches have been packed with late drama and, given that Union need to win to have any chance of progressing from the group, that trend should continue on Thursday.

Klopp's men have scored six goals in the 80th minute or later in their last five games in all competitions and the final goal in their first five Group E matches came in the 88th, 91st, 92nd, 89th and 91st minutes.

Harvey Elliott came off the bench to score an injury-time winner at Palace on Saturday and there may well be late chances at both ends if Union are still pushing for second place in the group.

Their last two matches, a 2-0 cup win at Beveren and the 3-1 weekend victory at Charleroi, have featured three injury-time goals so back the net to bulge in the 79th minute or later on Thursday.

Union St. Gilloise vs Liverpool Tip 3: Goal after 77:59 @ 5/6 with bet365