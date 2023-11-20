Ukraine vs Italy Predictions and Betting Tips: Ukrainians Tipped to handle business in Euro 2024 qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Ukraine vs Italy predictions and betting tips ahead of their crucial Euro 2024 qualifying clash in Leverkusen.

The winner of this clash between Ukraine and Italy will progress to next summer's tournament in Germany, making this perhaps the most important match of their respective campaigns.

Ukraine vs Italy Betting Tips

Both sides are tied on 13 points, yet Italy sit above them courtesy of a major goal difference in their favour. A draw will not be enough for the Ukrainians, who will have to defeat the Italians, while they simply must not lose the match.

One Last Hurrah

The Ukrainian side are precariously placed requiring all three points should they wish to qualify for next summer's tournament. This should prove only to embattle their squad and push them on, even in the face of a talented opposition.

Italy haven’t been as convincing as they may have liked in the qualifying stages, failing to win their last two games on the road, and then only surpassing Malta away, who are without a point so far.

Far from convincing the Italians could struggle once again, and open the door for the Ukrainians to pull off a major upset, or at least provide a decent contest.

The home side could eventually fail in their efforts to earn qualification, yet a draw could be on the cards as they desperately attempt to get the three points.

This Ukrainian side which has earned draws against both England and Germany in 2023, could once again look to go toe to toe with European footballing elite.

Ukraine vs Italy Tip 1: Double Chance - Ukraine or Draw @21/20 with bet365

Goals at both ends to keep this interesting

Ukraine will be pushing for a goal to aid in their efforts to qualify and the Italians not wanting to leave anything to chance will be in the hunt for one as well.

The both teams to score bet is only aided by the fact that Italy has only managed to keep clean sheets when playing Malta, conceding one on home soil to Ukraine.

Alongside the fact they allowed North Macedonia to put three past them across their two games.

The Ukrainians have scored in every single qualifier, bar their first match out against England, where even here they threatened the goal.

A need for goals should overwhelm both sides and with their recent records, a clean sheet for either seems unlikely.

Ukraine vs Italy Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @5/6 with bet365

Mudryk making life difficult

Mykhaylo Mudryk had a tough start to his time at Chelsea but appears to have become resurgent under Mauricio Pochettino and transferred this onto his national team escapades.

He is averaging 1.0 shots on target per game in the yellow of Ukraine, only narrowly missing in their last outing against the Italians.

He will want to aid his nation in qualifying for this tournament and testing the keeper will be his direct way of doing this.

Ukraine vs Italy Tip 3: Mykhaylo Mudryk 0.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365