Ukraine vs England Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Lions to win entertaining affair

Our football betting expert offers up his Ukraine v England predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifying clash.

Comfortable qualification for international tournaments has become something of a given under Gareth Southgate and that has been the case in the Euro 2024 qualifiers with four wins from four games.

Ukraine v England Betting Tips

England to win and both teams to score @ 12/5 with bet365

Harry Kane to score at any time @ 21/20 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 2/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Three Lions got the better of Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley in March, but the Blue and Yellow have been in impressive form since then and could well pose a challenge to Gareth Southgate’s side.

End-to-end clash fancied

England have been in imperious form in Euro 2024 qualifying, which started with a crucial 2-1 win away to Italy before they got the better of Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley.

The Three Lions then followed that with a pair of victories over North Macedonia and Malta by an aggregate score of 11-0.

Gareth Southgate’s side comfortably top the group and even have a chance of qualifying for the tournament in this international break if results go their way.

However, Ukraine have been in solid form since losing 2-0 at Wembley, securing a 3-3 draw against Germany before beating North Macedonia and Malta.

They scored a total of seven goals in those three games and are fancied to get on the scoresheet on this occasion.

Many of their players have more experience of top European leagues, with Viktor Tsygankov and Artem Dovbyk starring since moving to La Liga side Girona and 21-year-old Illya Zabarnyi forcing himself into the Bournemouth first team.

The home team can get on the scoresheet in defeat.

Ukraine v England Tip 1: England to win and both teams to score @ 12/5 with bet365

Kane to find the net

Harry Kane’s transfer saga ended this summer as he moved to Bayern Munich from Tottenham.

The England captain has hit the ground running with three goals in his first three Bundesliga games and can get on the scoresheet against Ukraine.

The Three Lions’ record goalscorer thrives in international competition and makes plenty of appeal to find the net.

Ukraine v England Tip 2: Harry Kane to score at any time @ 21/20 with bet365

High-scoring affair on the cards

England have tallied 15 goals in their four qualifying matches and their next opponents Ukraine are no strangers to high-scoring affairs themselves.

Three of Ukraine’s last six games have featured at least four goals and they conceded 18 shots, eight of which were on target, when these nations last faced each other in March.

Back over 3.5 goals in what looks likely to be an entertaining affair.

Ukraine v England Tip 3: Over 3.5 goals @ 2/1 with bet365