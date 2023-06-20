U21 Euros Winner Odds: Latest Betting for the 2023 Tournament

Our football expert takes you through the U21 Euro winner odds and latest betting ahead of the tournament kicking off on June 21st

Our first major international tournament of the summer is kicking off on the 21st of June as sixteen of Europe's best young teams face off in the U21 Euros.

The competition is taking place in Romania and Georgia and is set to wrap up on the 8th of July.

U21 Euro Winner Odds

Team Odds Spain 9/2 Germany 5/1 France 5/1 England 6/1 Italy 7/1 All other teams 9/1 or higher

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Spanish Class

Spain have long been the toast of Europe, boasting some of the best young talent for a generation now, and this again seems to hold true heading into this tournament.

Their ranks boast players from Spain’s top side, Barcelona as well as players from both Lazio and Braga.

This alongside a Manchester City player in Sergio Gómez, one who will have no doubt been imbued with the tiki-taka style of football that Spain and by extension Pep Guardiola embody.

They also have what one might consider the easiest of the groups only having to face hosts Romania, Ukraine and Croatia, none of whom should pose too much of a threat to their outfit.

Their permanence of class also shines through having won this competition five times previously and tied for the most in history. With their last victory in this coming recently in 2019.

German Efficiency

Germany’s youth sides seems to have undergone a revolution in recent times, winning two of the last three editions of this tournament, beating Portugal in 2021 to claim the most recent U21 Euro title.

With a well rounded side including the upcoming talent Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund who has flourished since Erling Haaland’s departure.

The rest of their team plays mainly in the German League with a notable exception of Kevin Schade, who recently became Brentford’s record signing.

Their group is also conducive to this, their only major challenge being England, while they should look to dispatch Israel and Czechia with aplomb.

The Germans will no doubt want to become the fourth side to win this competition in successive editions.

French Fire

The French side haven’t seen much success in this tournament despite being one of the Worlds best sides at many points during their history.

Their only win in this competition came back in 1988, and were runners up in 2002. But since this hasn't achieved the same heights here.

The French squad holds some recognisable names as well Illan Meslier the Leeds United keep as well as Michael Olise, one of Crystal Palace’s star midfielders.

This as well as Khéphren Thuram who has already appeared for the national side and comes from excellent footballing stock, his older brother also being capped for France.

France has a somewhat easy group, with only Italy posing a major threat, but Norway and Switzerland could look to do some damage.

The French will want to break their dismal streak in this tournament and come away with one of the few achievements they haven't seen in the 21st Century.

The Young Lions

Now for England. There is considerable hope in the home nation for this summer with both the U21 and the Women's side being close favourites to win their respective tournaments.

The young lions are boasting an incredible raft of young English talent, most of whom have already seen action and performed well in the Premier League, what is widely considered the toughest league in the world.

Players such as Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones of Liverpool alongside Oliver Skipp of Tottenham and James Garner who has impressed at Everton this season.

As well as the forward line set to be led by Cole Palmer, Man City, Anthony Gordon, Newcastle and Emile Smith-Rowe, of Arsenal, who has also been capped for the men's side.

England have a relatively simple group and will look to secure the top two places, beating both Israel and Czechia before they have to play Germany.

Youthful Italians

Italy may be placed as the fifth favourites to win this tournament, but may well earn themselves the status of a dark horse, especially when looking at their previous record and strength of squad.

The Italians have won this competition a record five times and have been runners up another three. More finals than any other side when combined, and they will want to add to this.

Their squad is impressive when considering that out of all the teams, they have the most players who have also been capped for their mens side, with eight if their players having achieved this.

This includes an impressive Sandro Tonali, the centrepiece of AC Milan’s midfield, and Wilfried Gnoto who most fans will know having played at Leeds all year.

Only having to navigate France in the group stages as well, everything could align for the Italians who’s national sides have seen a downturn since their Euro win back in 2020.

U21 Euro Groups:

Group A:

Portugal

Netherlands

Belgium

Georgia

Group B:

Spain

Romania

Croatia

Ukraine

Group C:

England

Germany

Czechia

Israel

Group D:

France

Italy

Switzerland

Norway

U21 Euro Dates: