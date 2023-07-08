The Best U21 Euros Final betting offers and free bets for England vs Spain

Our expert takes you through the best U21 Euros final betting offers to use when betting on England vs Spain, as they clash this Saturday at 17:00

The U21 Euros is coming to a close as England and Spain are set to meet in the Finals, with one walking away with the trophy and in turn earning their place as Europe's best youth side.

Ahead of this massive final on Saturday, we have gone through and compiled a list of the best U21 Euros final betting offers and free bets for you to claim and then use when betting on the match

The Best U21 Euros Final Betting Offer

Betfred Bet £10 Get £40 in Bonuses New Customers Only Claim Offer New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.



bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Bet Credits New Customers Only Claim Offer Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.



BoyleSports Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer *New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply.



Sky Bet Place Any Bet Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Begambleaware.Org Full T&Cs



Unibet Money Back as A Bonus up to £40 if your first bet loses + £10 Casino bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ begambleaware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £10. Money back as bonus if first sports bet loses. Wagering requirements: sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Unless forfeited the sportsbook bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Bonus expires 7 days after opt-in. Visit Unibet.co.uk for full T&C's.



BetUK Bet £10 and Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer Full T&Cs apply. New customers, opt-in and deposit within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with odds of 1.3 or greater, stake not returned. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.



10bet 50% up to £50 welcome bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded.



BetVictor Bet £10 on Any Football Market Get £40 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10+ at odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater, within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get 4x £10 Free Bets on selected events. 7 day bonuses expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly



Parimatch Get £10 Get £10 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in. Place your first two bets (odds 2.00+) on set football markets. No cash out. Get 2x £5 free bets on football that expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time 20/04/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs Apply. begambleaware.org | please gamble responsibly



SBK Get £10 Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK, IE & Malta customers only. Min £10/€10 first deposit using Debit Card. Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 1.5 and get £10. Further £10 credited after 7 days and a further £10 credited after 14 days. Full T&Cs apply.18+. BeGambleAware.org.



Ladbrokes £20 In Free Bets Ker-ching When You Bet £5 On Football New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.



Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.



kwiff Bet £10 Get a £20 Surprise Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.



Betway £30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Bonus Spins New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK customers only. Min Deposit: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. This is offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. 50 Bonus Spins credited on placement of qualifying Acca bet.50x bonus wagering applies as do weighting requirements, bonus Spins only available on selected games and expires 7 days after being awarded. Debit card deposits only (exclusions apply). 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full terms apply Full T&Cs

SpreadEx Bet £10 Get £40 New Customers Only Claim Offer Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Total Goals football spread bet and a £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet, £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, and £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals. New customers only. T&Cs apply. http://Begambleaware.org



William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 (Mobile Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad



Coral Get A £20 Free Bet When You Bet £5 On Football New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply



Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer *New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of each-way bets only. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. each-way & multiple bets), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+



LiveScore Bet Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer *New members. Sportsbook only. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+



Luckster Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. UK&IE New customers only. Min. deposit £10. One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5)or higher. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee, “Lucky” Bet etc will not be eligible. T&Cs apply.



Top 5 U21 Euros Final Betting Offers

With this being the biggest international game of the summer so far, there are loads of different offers for you to look at and choose from.

However, we have created this list of the best five U21 Euros Final betting offers and free bets so you can know which is the best and why.

These are all available for you to claim right now, to then be able to use the free bets funds on the Final this Saturday.

bet365

Their sign up offer can be claimed both via their app and betting site and can then be used across all of their U21 Euro final markets.

bet365 provides their players with some of the best football betting markets around, primarily because of their impressive range of selections, odds and prices that are available for bettors to choose from.

This includes all the regular selections such as results, cards, both teams to score and such. But we also made particular note of their range of extremely popular player betting options.

These such as player shots, shots on target, passes, tackles and much more, all of which are great for users looking to create bet builders. This range is unsurpassed by all other bookmakers and is what makes bet365 our top betting site ahead of the U21 Euro Final.

This strong range of markets is joined by their unmatched range of promotions, giving players access to everything from acca boosts to substitution insurance, and all can be played on with their free bet funds.

Get your bet365 bonus code

William Hill

William Hill’s sign up offer is truly one of the best, providing players with the highest amount of returned free bets among all bookmakers. But to get this special offer players must sign up via their mobile betting app.

We found their markets to be similarly impressive providing a wealth of betting options. Their bet-building options are also excellent, giving bettors access to a great range of legs from game props to the much sought-after player shots on target.

With their bet-building markets in mind, they also provide two dedicated promotions for this, allowing users to either see their odds boosted or get some insurance on these. Few other bookmakers on the list provide this and is certainly worth looking into.

All of these remain unchanged for the U21 Euro Final betting, and players can of course use their impressive free bet bonus on the match.

Get your William Hill promo code

Betfred

Betfred's sign up offer not only provides players with a strong amount of bonus funds, but their £30 in free bets can then be utilised on their U21 Euro Final markets.

Betfred set themselves apart in our eyes due to their incredible football odds and prices. This oftentimes surpasses almost every other bookmaker on this list.

Because of these impressive prices and competitive odds, they are certainly worth checking out, just to see if you can find the best price and in turn potential profits for your bets.

They also provide a special football promotion that can see players' odds doubled or tripled when betting on the ‘First Goalscorer’ markets. With the front men for both sides being in great form this could be one to look into ahead of the match.

Get your BetFred promo code

Sky Bet

Sky Bet truly provides the lowest initial bet sign up offers around and what's more is that their £30 in free bet returned is one of the highest amounts around, and if this isn’t enough their free bets can be used to play on the U21 Euro final as well.

We found their betting markets for the final also to be quite strong, with their market provision of particular note, offering one of the widest betting selections for the match.

This included all of the regular markets from results to goals over/unders and corners but also extended to the popular bet-building options of players' shots on target, passes and tackles.

This is important as these selections are highly sought after with not all bookmakers offering them.

Their ‘RequestABet’ promotion is also great as it allows players to personalise and get special odds on selections that may previously have not been available. We found this to be a nice little option for players to get specialised odds and selections.

Get Sky Bet's new customer offer

Betway

Betway provides their player with a handy sign up offer for the upcoming U21 Euro final match, giving their new players some risk-free funds to play with on this crucial game.

Betway also provides an excellent selection of markets for players to choose from, especially for the final. Users can bet on everything from the result, both teams to score and goal over/under to cards and the much-coveted player shots on target.

However, their ‘Betway Boosts’ markets are what we feel sets them apart from many other bookmakers. These are boosted and enhanced odds on the day's biggest sporting events and no doubt the U21 Euros final will feature prominently here.

It represents a chance for players to not only get some of the best odds and prices around but also some unique betting opportunities for the final, that may not be available with other betting sites

Some shots on target bets combined with corners, free kicks or even the result, can often give way to some impressive betting options with some great prices.

Get your Betway sign up offer

How to claim your U21 Euro Final Betting Offers

With all the different offers available for you to claim, it can be difficult to understand exactly what process is required to claim these bonuses.

We have created these simple steps for you to follow to ensure you don't miss out on these great offers and free bets:

Go to your preferred bookmaker's website or app Make sure you are on the correct platform for the offer Start the account creation process Input your personal details, email, phone number and home address Enter the promo or bonus code if required Finalise this process Make your initial deposit Place the qualifying bet amount, as specified in the bookmaker's offer You will then receive your free bets/bonuses either when the bet is placed or settled These bonuses cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after a certain point

Claiming these offers is really a simple and easy process to do and understand, with all bookmakers requiring something along these lines in order to get your sign up offer.

Types of U21 Euros Final betting offers

Free Bets

These are the most common types of offers you will see around, essentially meaning you will receive a certain amount of free bets returned off of an initial qualifying bet.

Most betting sites will have such an offer with you simply needing the place of the qualifying bet, usually between £5 and £10.

Once this is done you will receive your free bets either after placing or settlement of this initial bet, depending on the bookmaker. This bonus amount will range anywhere from £10 to £40.

These offers are generally quite strong as they allow you to see some great value off of the initial bet and be given a large amount of free bets that you can use as you want risk-free.

Matched Free Bets

These work similarly to the free bet offers, but instead of being credited a larger amount of free bets, this bonus will match the qualifying bet stake.

Normally detailed as a ‘Bet x Get x’, with you just needing to stake the first amount and then seeing the same amount of free bets returned.

These are usually for use on a single match or game and cannot be spread around in the same way that sign up offers can be.

Deposit Match Offers

These are much the same as the aforementioned ‘Matched Free Bet’ offers but notably differ in that you do not have to place a qualifying bet to be able to claim them, you just have to deposit funds into your account.

Usually in the form of a ‘Deposit x Get x’ offer. Once opted in, the amount of funds you deposit into your account will be matched by free bets.

Enhanced Odds

A lot of bookmakers nowadays will offer what they call boosted or enhanced odds, with these allowing you to see some massive prices on specific markets.

These often will see results for both teams to score boosted by huge amounts and are only available to newly signed up customers.

For example your bookmaker by boosting odds of 2/1 for someone to win taken all the way up to 50/1, these being able to give players an immense amount of free bets returned off of this, as the winning of this bet is usually paid out in bonus funds.

How to use your U21 Euros Free Bets

When you have successfully claimed your free bet bonuses from your bookmaker of choice there are truly loads of different betting options for you to choose from.

With this in mind, we have created a few promising looking bets for you to take some inspiration from, all backed up by some stats and form:

Over 2 Goals @43/40 with bet365

With the two highest-scoring sides in the competition going head to head there should be no shortage of goals around.

Especially considering the Spanish backline has looked suspect at times, conceding first to Ukraine in the semis and allowing the Swiss to earn one against them in the quarters.

Conducive to this is the goals per game for both sides, England averaging two goals a game, while the Spanish matches have seen a whopping 3.4 goals, so far in the tournament.

What's more is the sheer occasion, both sides playing for the pride of the nation and Europe’s highest youth honour, if this isn’t cause for some shaky defence and goals at either end nothing is.

Sergio Gomez 0.5+ Shots on Target @ 5/6 with bet365

The Manchester City youngster has been making waves across Europe since his transfer to City earlier last year and has seemingly made good on these rumblings, with his outstanding performance at this tournament.

Presently tied in the race for the Golden Boot he will no doubt want to lay claim to this individual award and to do so will have to test the keeper in the hope of goal.

He averages 1.00 shots on target per game he has played at the tournament and in the hunt for the Golden Boot looks good to carry this into the final.

Spain Over 4 Match Corners @11/10 with bet365

Spain have been by far the most attacking side in the competition and is unlikely to change this style even against the staunch English defence.

In the tournament so far they have averaged 5.8 corners a game, the highest among all sides and have taken 29 across their 5 matches.

Their attacking intent will be obvious from the outset and England may have to weather the aerial bombardment from the corner flag.

U21 Euros Final Preview: England vs Spain

The U21 Euro Final is upon us as two sides do battle in Batumi for the chance to claim the honour of being the best youth side in Europe.

Romania and Georgia have played excellent hosts to 16 of Europe’s best sides; we are now down to the final two, The Young Lions of England and La Rojita of Spain.

The tournament has been a momentous one for both sides. Spain is currently sitting as the top scorer in the tournament, helped by a 5-1 win over Ukraine in the semis.

Meanwhile, England have won every single match they have played and are yet to concede a single goal.

Lee Carsley’s side has been nothing short of stupendous, blowing away their opposition that included a well-favoured German side and Portugal in the quarters.

Spain on the other hand has looked suspect at points, being taken to extra time by the Swiss in the quarter-finals and conceding first to Ukraine inside 20 minutes, even if they did go on to thrash them.

Nevertheless, England cannot count them out, with the two tournament's top scorers in their ranks. Both Abel Ruiz and Sergio Gomez sit with three goals each and would no doubt like to secure the individual award for themselves.

Both sides will want to lay claim to the trophy and bring their nations something to cheer about and also set the tone for the futures of their respective international football setups.

All of this should shape up for what is sure to be an entertaining and boisterous clash.