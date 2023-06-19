Our expert offers up his best Turkey vs Wales predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifying clash on tonight.

Wales manager Robert Page is a man under pressure and things won’t get any easier when his side face Turkey at Samsun Stadium.

With two wins from their first three games, the Turks top Group D and they have been showing real signs of progress in the last year.

Turkey vs Wales Bettings Tips

Turkey to win @ 4/5 with bet365

Both teams to score @ 1/1 with bet365

Hakan Calhanoglu to score anytime @ 3/1 with bet365

Wales woeful on their travels

Wales’ struggles on the road have been well documented, with the Red Dragons winning just one of their last six European Championship away qualifiers.

Their overall recent record has not been great either, with just one win in their last 11 outings and now the pressure is starting to mount on Page.

The retirement of the talismanic Gareth Bale was always going to be a huge blow for Wales but a 4-2 loss to Armenia in Cardiff last time out was an unacceptable result.

Page helped guide Wales to the 2022 World Cup, but after a winless tournament in Qatar the nation’s struggles have continued.

Turkey on the other hand have been in good form, with four wins in their last five outings and their only loss in that time came against Croatia.

On home soil in Tekkeköy and following a 3-2 away win over Latvia, Turkey should be able to overcome Wales and take another step towards qualification for Euro 2024.

Turkey vs Wales Bet 1: Turkey to win @ 4/5 with bet365

Wales can pick up a consolation

Even with striker Kieffer Moore suspended after his red card against Armenia, Wales still have their attacking threats that can cause Turkey problems.

Leeds United winger Dan James bagged the opener in the Armenia game and can continue his scoring form, while Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson might well be given a starting role in Moore’s absence.

Johnson has the ability to also cause problems against a Turkish defence that has been leaky at times.

All of Turkey’s last four victories have seen both teams score and that trend might well continue at Samsun Stadium.

Turkey vs Wales Bet 2: Both teams to score @ 1/1 with bet365

Calhanoglu one to look out for

Hakan Calhanoglu was an influential figure in helping his country secure the win on the road in Latvia following soon after the Inter Milan star's Champions League final defeat.

Set to skipper Turkey once again on Monday, Calhanoglu is a player to look out for in the anytime goalscorer market.

With 17 goals in 77 appearances for his country, Calhanoglu has a decent international record for a midfielder.

On the scoresheet in Turkey’s last win on home soil against the Czech Republic, the 29-year-old Nerazzuri star is capable of adding to his tally against the Welsh in Tekkeköy.

Turkey vs Wales Bet 3: Hakan Calhanoglu to score anytime @ 3/1 with bet365