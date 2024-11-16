Our football betting expert offers his Turkey vs Wales predictions and betting tips ahead of their Nations League clash on Saturday (16/11/2024).

Craig Bellamy has had a strong start to life as Wales boss, going unbeaten in their Nations League clashes.

However, he now faces the toughest test of his reign as his team visit a Turkey side who are top of the group with 10 points.

Turkey vs Wales Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Turkey to win and both teams to score @ 11/4 with bet365

Hakan Calhanoglu to score at anytime @ 11/4 with bet365

Jordan James to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365

Hosts can win thriller

Turkey and Wales played out a goalless draw when the two teams met in September but this is likely to be a very different Welsh team to the one which managed that result.

Injuries to Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey, Kieffer Moore, Rabbi Matondo, Oli Cooper, Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns means that rotation will be necessary from Bellamy.

They have been a much more dynamic team than they were under Rob Page, but visiting Turkey is no easy task as the hosts are unbeaten at home in the Nations League since 2020 and have won four and drawn one of their last five games in their own back yard.

They were 2-0 winners the last time that they welcomed the Dragons - in a 2023 European Championship qualifier - and they are fancied to take this.

However, Wales have shown that they are no slouches under Bellamy and they should be able to get on the scoresheet, albeit in defeat.

Calhanoglu a big danger

Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu is one of the best midfielders in European football and his record for his country speaks for itself.

The Inter man has 20 goals for his nation from midfield and is also their designated penalty taker, making him a strong selection to get on the scoresheet in this matchup.

James could be overawed

Wales have been beset by injuries in midfield, meaning youngster Jordan James is likely to feature.

The 20-year-old has a bright future ahead of him but corralling this Turkish midfield is a tough task and he has already been booked twice in three appearances in this competition.

Lining up alongside Joe Allen, who is not the player he once was, means that James may have to do more of the leg work and is a tempting price to be booked again.

