Turkey vs Portugal Predictions and Betting Tips: Portugal Performing as Turkey Try

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Turkey vs Portugal predictions and betting tips for their Euro 2024 clash on Saturday.

Turkey and Portugal both claimed dramatic wins in their opening matches in Group F and the classy Portuguese forwards should fire them to another entertaining victory in Dortmund.

Turkey vs Portugal Betting Tips

Portugal to win & both teams to score @ 9/4 with Betfred

Bernardo Silva anytime goalscorer @ 16/5 with Betfred

Turkey - Team with most booking points @ 21/20 with Betfred

Portugal pose tough test for Turkish defence

Portugal arrived at Euro 2024 with high expectations after winning all 10 of their qualifying matches but the Group F favourites had to work hard for their 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

Despite dominating possession, Roberto Martinez's men fell behind with less than half an hour remaining and needed a 92nd-minute goal from young substitute Francisco Conceicao to seal the win.

Portugal's performance merited three points – another sub, Diogo Jota, had a goal ruled out due to a tight offside decision – but they have kept only one clean sheet in six internationals in 2024.

Backing Portugal to win and both teams to score looks a good bet against Turkey, who scored a couple of crackers against Georgia before wrapping up a 3-1 victory with a 97th-minute breakaway goal after the Georgian keeper had gone up for a corner.

Vincenzo Montella's side, thumped 6-1 by Austria in a March friendly, gave up plenty of chances to tournament debutants Georgia and their defence could be punished by Portugal's classy forwards.

Silva could have golden touch for favourites

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who failed to score against the Czech Republic despite having three shots on target, dominates the goalscorer betting but his team-mate Bernardo Silva is a tempting price to find the net against Turkey.

The Manchester City man is likely to start on the right side of Portugal's front three, allowing him to trick his way into dangerous shooting positions.

Silva had two shots, one of them on target, against the Czechs and should get more chances against a Turkey side who are likely to be more open at the back.

He notched six times in 29 Premier League starts for City in the 2023-24 season and scored in two of his last three Champions League appearances, against Copenhagen and mighty Real Madrid.

Turkey likely to dominate the card tally

Portugal picked up two yellow cards to the Czechs' one in their opening game in which a jubilant Conceicao was booked for removing his shirt while celebrating his late winner.

However, they had more than 73 per cent of possession and that level of control suggests opponents Turkey are a good bet to amass more booking points on Saturday.

They did so against Georgia, when captain Hakan Calhanoglu and centre-back Abdulkerim Bardakci were cautioned by the referee.

Defender Samet Akaydin is another leading card candidate, having been booked eight times in 16 league starts for Fenerbahce and Panathinaikos in 2023-24, and Turkey received five yellows in their final qualifying game against Wales.

