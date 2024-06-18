Turkey vs Georgia Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Euro 2024 Group F Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Turkey vs Georgia predictions and betting tips ahead of their 17:00 Euro 2024 clash at Signal-Iduna-Park.

Georgia head to Dortmund for their first-ever appearance at a European Championship and have nothing to lose against a Turkey side expected to battle for a place in the knockout stage at Euro 2024.

Turkey are the stronger side and should come out on top in Germany, but expect a resilient Georgia side to make life difficult for them.

Turkey vs Georgia Betting Tips

Turkey to win and both teams to score @ 29/10 with BetMGM

Hakan Calhanoglu to score anytime @ 17/5 with BetMGM

Guram Kashia to be shown a card @ 22/5 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Turkish can make winning start

Turkey head into this tournament in disappointing form, with no wins from their last five games.

However, it’s hard to read too much into international friendlies and this team produced some excellent performances in qualifying for this major tournament.

Beating the likes of Croatia, Wales, Latvia and Armenia, this Turkey side will be confident of overcoming European Championship newcomers Georgia.

The Georgians head into this game with just one friendly win under their belt since they overcame Greece in a penalty shootout to reach Euro 2024.

Georgia have scored in eight of their last nine games so can get on the scoresheet against the Turks in this one.

However, Turkey have the quality, especially in the final third, to secure the win in Dortmund on Tuesday.

Turkey vs Georgia Tip 1: Turkey to win and both teams to score @ 29/10 with BetMGM

Calhanoglu one to watch

The second-highest goalscorer for Inter Milan in Serie A last season, Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is a player to look out for in the anytime goalscorer market.

Finding the net 13 times in the league campaign, only Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez scored more than Calhanoglu’s 13 goals for the Nerazzurri.

With 18 goals already for his country, Calhanoglu looks to be good value to add to his tally in this one, especially considering his ability from the penalty spot and from free-kicks.

Turkey vs Georgia Tip 2: Hakan Calhanoglu to score anytime @ 17/5 with BetMGM

Kashia set for busy evening

With Turkey expected to see much more of the ball in Dortmund, it might well be a busy evening for Guram Kashia in the Georgian defence.

When it came to the qualifying campaign for Euro 2024, no Georgia player picked up more yellow cards than Kashia’s three.

With the likes of Calhanoglu, Baris Alper Yilmaz and Kenan Yildiz to deal with in the Turkish attack, it would be little surprise to see Slovan Bratislava defender Kashia add to his yellow card tally in this debut appearance for Georgia at the Euros.

Turkey vs Georgia Tip 3: Guram Kashia to be shown a card @ 22/5 with BetMGM