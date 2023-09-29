TSG Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 Goalscorer in Bundesliga Clash

Our German football betting expert offers his TSG Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund predictions and betting tips ahead of their Bundesliga clash.

The Bundesliag brings us a fifth vs sixth clash early on as TSG Hoffenheim welcomes Borussia Dortmund to the PreZero Arena this Friday evening. The table is tight at the top with two points separating the top six, making these three points crucial to both sides.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Under 4 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Julian Brandt 1.5+ Shots @4/5 with bet365

Maximillian Beier to Score @2/1 with bet365

Dortmund like to keep it tight

Despite the German league often being hailed as the haven of goals, Dortmund seem to have been breaking the mould of late, keeping the games tight often scraping some wins.

Stats back this up in the fact that three of Dortmund’s last five games have seen this under hit. The recent matchups between these sides have gone the same way with both matches last season seeing just the one goal.

This game is likely to be one of small margins as well, as both sides will not want to give anything up easily and are prone to sitting on the ball when ahead.

The notoriety of the league has certainly helped the odds in this respect, with very few other leagues ever being priced at near evens for under of four goals, but this is their loss and our gain.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Tip 1: Under 4 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Brandt dangerous in yellow

Julain Brandt has been one of Dortmund's long-time faithful, and is having an excellent season for them to this point, getting forwards and creating a slew of chances for his side.

With this has come a great deal of shots for the German winger, something he will be looking to carry into this game.

He has averaged two shots per match on the season and has hit this line in every single game bar one so far.

This is also a handy thing for bettors to keep an eye out for as these shots can be blocked, miss, hit the woodwork or even go in, it doesn't matter so long as it leaves his boot in the general direction of the goal, it will add to the line.

Brandt has started every game for die Schwarzgelben and is likely to be included in the starting 11 once more.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Tip 2: Julian Brandt 1.5+ Shots @4/5 with bet365

Beier Banging in the Goals

Maximillian Beier has been one of the success stories of die Kraichgauer this season, going from riding the bench to become one of the core starters, providing goals in abundance.

He has netted three in his last three starts, as well as getting one off the bench to make it four from the last four.

With Wout Werghorst also being out with an injury one can see him getting that start against Dortmund, and finding himself with a few chances in front of goal.

He will most certainly want to cement his place in the side, and netting another to make it five from five would be a surefire way to secure this.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Tip 3: Maximillian Beier to Score @2/1 with bet365