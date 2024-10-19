Check out our football expert’s Tottenham vs West Ham predictions and betting tips, prior to Saturday’s 12:30 Premier League clash (19/10/2024).

Tottenham's winning streak came to a dramatic end with a 3-2 Premier League defeat at Brighton before the international break and Spurs will bid to bounce back in Saturday's home fixture against London rivals West Ham.

Tottenham vs West Ham Betting Tips

Tottenham to win & both teams to score @ 6/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Mohammed Kudus to score at any time @ 15/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Max Kilman to be booked @ 15/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Shaky Spurs should edge entertaining contest

West Ham eased the pressure on new manager Julen Lopetegui with an impressive 4-1 home win over promoted Ipswich in their last Premier League fixture.

The Hammers, with Jarrod Bowen in sparkling form, had 13 shots on target against the Tractor Boys - as well as hitting the woodwork twice - and they can trouble a shaky Tottenham defence.

Spurs were on course for a sixth consecutive victory in all competitions when they led 2-0 at Brighton just before the international break.

However, the Seagulls produced an inspired second-half comeback to win 3-2 and Spurs remain a hard team for punters to trust.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are still a work in progress as they find their feet under Lopetegui.

They conceded 18 goals in their last five Premier League away matches under David Moyes last season and have kept only one clean sheet in seven games this term, so backing the hosts to win and both teams to score appeals.

Tottenham vs West Ham Tip 1: Tottenham to win & both teams to score @ 6/4 with bet365

Classy Kudus could land a blow for Hammers

West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal of the season in the win over Ipswich and he looks a tempting bet to add to his tally at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Ghana international had a terrific first season with the Hammers in 2023-24, scoring 13 goals in 38 starts in the Premier League and Europa League.

His final goal of the campaign was a brilliant overhead kick in the 3-1 defeat at champions Manchester City and he has made a bright start to the new season.

Kudus had three shots in this term's defeats to City and Chelsea, as well as five attempts in the rout of Ipswich, and he should get more chances in an open game on Saturday.

Tottenham vs West Ham Tip 2: Mohammed Kudus to score at any time @ 15/4 with bet365

Visiting centre-back may add to his card collection

This fixture is usually fiercely contested and six yellow cards were shown in West Ham's 2-1 win at Tottenham in the Premier League last season.

Combative midfielders Guido Rodriguez, Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta are among the favourites to be shown a card for the visitors this weekend, but centre-back Max Kilman merits a bet at a bigger price.

The former Wolves defender can expect a tough physical test up against Spurs striker Dominic Solanke and he has been cautioned in three of his first seven league appearances since arriving at West Ham in the summer.

Two of those bookings came against City and Chelsea, so Kilman may struggle to stay out of trouble against another of the top-flight's most dangerous attacking units.

Tottenham vs West Ham Tip 3: Max Kilman to be booked @ 15/4 with bet365

Tottenham vs West Ham Odds

