Our football expert offers his Tottenham vs Roma predictions and betting tips, ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash at 20:00 (28/11/2024).

Tottenham were stunning 4-0 winners at Manchester City and they will be eager to maintain their Europa League challenge with a positive result against Roma, who are 12th in Serie A having lost their last three Italian top flight matches.

Tottenham vs Roma Betting Tips

Inconsistent Spurs can grind out a narrow victory

Tottenham were at their brilliant best when winning 4-0 at the Etihad but they might have to settle for a narrow success over Roma as they aim to get their Europa League campaign back on track.

A much-changed Spurs side lost 3-2 away to Galatasaray on matchday four and the result should have been a lot more convincing in favour of the Turkish hosts, who created numerous clear cut chances and won the shot count 28 to five.

Ange Postecoglou may go a bit stronger with his selection against Roma, although Sunday’s Premier League fixture at home to Fulham is sure to be his top priority.

In any case Spurs should have a bit too much quality for Roma, who have sacked two managers this season and head to north London under the guidance of 73-year-old tactician Claudio Ranieri.

Known as the tinker man from his time in charge of Chelsea, Ranieri changed the team’s shape for Sunday’s trip to Napoli, adjusting from a 3-4-3 to a 4-4-2, but his charges were beaten 1-0 and are languishing 12th in Serie A.

Ranieri has inherited a group which seems desperately short of confidence. The Wolves remain winless in November and that is unlikely to change in north London.

Tottenham vs Roma Tip 1: Tottenham to win by one goal @ 3/1

Johnson may have a point to prove

One of the players expected to return to Tottenham’s starting line-up is Brennan Johnson, who came off the bench to score the fourth goal in the weekend demolition of Manchester City.

Johnson has netted eight goals in all competitions and is joint eighth on the Premier League shot count with 35 goal attempts.

He will be eager to force his way back into the Premier League side and looks a worthwhile wager to notch any time at 21/10.

Tottenham vs Roma Tip 2: Brennan Johnson to score any time @ 21/10 with bet365

Bentancur looks set for a booking

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has only just started a seven-month domestic ban but he is sure to be heavily involved in the Europa League games and will carry a large responsibility as one of the more senior players in the starting eleven.

Bentancur is usually heavily involved in the physical exchanges and looks overpriced for a caution at 9/4.

Tottenham vs Roma 3: Rodrigo Bentancur to be carded @ 9/4 with bet365