Tottenham vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs backed at 5/2 in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips for Sunday's Premier League clash in north London.

After defeats for both Tottenham and Newcastle in the league on Thursday night, these sides will be eager to get their push for a top-four finish back on track this weekend.

Tottenham vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Tottenham to win and both teams to score @ 5/2 with bet365

Over 3.5 total goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Son Heung-min anytime goalscorer @ 8/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Spurs will be determined to bounce back from a 2-1 home loss to West Ham United, while Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be looking for a response after his side’s dismal 3-0 loss to Everton.

Spurs can win end-to-end contest

In a match between two evenly-matched sides for the most part, Newcastle’s busy schedule due to Champions League commitments could play a decisive role on Sunday.

The Magpies looked tired in their 3-0 loss at Goodison Park and their schedule in Europe, along with their injury troubles, look to be catching up with the north-east outfit.

Newcastle have a must-win game on Wednesday night at St James’ Park against AC Milan, if they are to stand any chance of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

Howe might well feel divided on where his priorities lie, while Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs can be solely focused on Sunday’s showdown on home soil.

Both teams have scored in all of the last seven encounters between these two attacking sides and it would be no surprise to see both keepers beaten at some stage this weekend.

With that in mind and considering Newcastle have such a big game against the Rossoneri as a distraction, both teams to score and a Spurs win looks to be the way to go here.

Tottenham vs Newcastle Tip 1: Tottenham to win and both teams to score @ 5/2 with bet365

Goals on the cards in the capital

There has certainly been no shortage of goals between these sides in their most recent meetings.

In their last five encounters, an impressive 25 goals have been scored, while over 3.5 total goals would have landed in four of those five games.

Over 3.5 total goals again on Sunday would come as little surprise given the trend of all-out attacking clashes between these teams.

Tottenham vs Newcastle Tip 2: Over 3.5 total goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Son can strike again

While Son Heung-min will have been frustrated he did not find the net against West Ham on Thursday, it has still been a positive start to the season for the South Korean international.

Son looks like he can get back to scoring ways on Sunday, having found the target in four previous encounters against the Magpies.

With nine Premier League goals to his name already this term, Son looks capable of moving into double figures this weekend.

Tottenham vs Newcastle Tip 3: Son Heung-min anytime goalscorer @ 8/5 with bet365