Our football expert offers his Tottenham vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips, ahead of Thursday’s EFL Cup Quarter-Final, at 20:00 (19/12/2024).

Tottenham knocked Manchester City out of the EFL Cup in the previous round, winning 2-1 in the last 16, and in the quarter-finals they lock horns with a Manchester United side finding their feet under Ruben Amorim.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Amad Diallo to score or assist @ 5/4 with bet365

Quarter-final battle should be a cracker

Tottenham have been one of the hardest teams for bettors to pin down this season, while Manchester United raised eyebrows with a stunning comeback win over Manchester City on Sunday.

That makes it tough to settle on a winner in this EFL Cup quarter-final and goals could instead be the way to go.

Spurs eased to a 5-0 win over Southampton on Sunday, prompting the sacking of Saints boss Russell Martin, and that means four of their last seven games have produced over 3.5 goals.

As for United, they have found their shooting boots under new boss Amorim, scoring at least twice in five of their last six games in all competitions.

The all-or-nothing nature of a cup quarter-final suggests both sides will attack this and over 3.5 goals is a worthwhile pick at a shade of odds-on.

Diallo can build on Manchester derby performance

United's performance in the Manchester derby was largely underwhelming but Amad Diallo impressed, winning his side's penalty before flicking the ball over Ederson and converting from a tight angle to win the game.

Deployed on the right flank, Diallo is a key part of United's system under Amorim, assisting in defence and using his pace to cause problems on the counter attack.

Diallo has laid on six assists and scored twice in the Premier League this season and he is worth a bet to do one or the other in this clash.

Kulusevski overpriced to go into the book

Dejan Kulusevski has been a key performer for Tottenham this season and, having been deployed in midfield in his side's previous EFL Cup encounter, he could be drawn into a few fouls.

The Sweden international has been shown three yellow cards and conceded 24 fouls in the top flight this season.

This could be a fiery, high-octane affair and Kulusevski looks a big price to go into the book.

