Check out our football expert’s Tottenham vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips, prior to Wednesday’s 20:15 EFL Cup clash (30/10/2024).

The late clash in the EFL Cup promises to be the best, as Tottenham get set to host Manchester City. Both will harbour hopes for this cup, but one will be going home after this fourth-round meeting.

Tottenham vs Man City Betting Tips

Over 11 Corners @1/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 2 Tottenham Cards @6/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Mateo Kovacic over 66.5 Passes @11/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Swinging in the Set Pieces

With both these sides possessing game-winning quality, and the nature of the cup throwing the result into question, we are avoiding picking a victor, but the Tottenham Hotspur stadium does bring with it some interesting set pieces statistics to take advantage of.

Matches held at Spurs' home ground have never once failed to see anything less than 13 corners, a record for the season so far.

And this is hardly set to get any less when they welcome one of the best attacking sides in the league.

City themselves have been averaging bang on nine corners per match, and this when combined with Spurs' 10.25 at home, the over 11 line should be well covered.

Both matches in north London last term saw at least 11 corners taken, with the FA Cup clash seeing a whopping 16 earned between the two.

Little has slowed these two this term, and this should at least be good for the number of corner kicks in this one.

Tottenham vs Man City Tip 1: Over 11 Corners @1/1 with bet365

Spurs Striking Back

Tottenham have hardly been an innocent party in the majority of their matches this season, and so enjoy racking up the cards when facing City. As they look set to be counted on again.

The Lilywhites have been averaging 2.56 cards per game, enough to cover the line already, but their penchant for cards against City looks set to aid in this plight.

So much so, that in both meetings last term, in north London, they picked up three bookings in each.

City are hardly an innocent party in their matches and will rile Spurs up, bringing the cards firmly into play.

Tottenham vs Man City Tip 2: Over 2 Tottenham Cards @6/5 with bet365

Kovacic Handy in the Middle

Mateo Kovacic has proven crucial for City in the middle of the park, making Chelsea perhaps regret their ever letting him go.

Particularly with Rodri’s absence the Croatian has had to step up, particularly with regards to his passing play, something we are taking a keen interest in.

Kovacic has been averaging 73.8 passes per match so far this term, well above the 66.5 line being considered for this one.

With few other true central midfield options in his arsenal, Pep Guardiola will need the Croatian for their biggest cup clash of the term, and he will rise to the occasion.

Tottenham vs Man City Tip 3: Mateo Kovacic over 66.5 Passes @11/8 with bet365