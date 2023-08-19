Tottenham vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Even game to be seen in Premier League Clash.

Our football betting expert offers his best Tottenham vs Manchester United tips for Saturday's Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Both Tottenham and Manchester United struggled in their first matches. Spurs drew 2-2 against Brentford after going behind. United on the other hand, scraped a win against potential relegation contenders Wolves, and the game could have swung against them.

United missing targets both on and off the pitch

Manchester United gave up hope of signing Harry Kane but Tottenham could still not hold on to their record goalscorer, so it will be interesting to see which team looks the most potent when the two clubs meet on matchday two of the Premier League this Saturday.

United looked unbalanced and vulnerable in their 1-0 home win over Wolves on Monday night while Spurs showed glimpses of what Ange Postecoglou is trying to achieve during their second-half display in a 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Both performances left plenty of room for improvement and the fact that Spurs returned to north London with anything at all was largely thanks to Brentford's wastefulness in front of goal.

United will hope to create as many openings as Brentford did on Saturday, but they looked incoherent in attack for long spells against Wolves and mustered just three efforts on target.

Therefore, it could be too much to ask for them to register five shots on target at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Tip 1: Under 4.5 Man Utd shots on target @1/1 with bet365

Spurs tend to kick on after the break

Tottenham did step it up in the second half against Brentford, registering 72 per cent of their total shots, two-thirds of their efforts on target and taking 83 per cent of their corners after the interval.

Whether this becomes a pattern of their play this season remains to be seen, but it suggests they reacted well to the words of their new manager at the break.

Second-half improvement is a trait which Spurs demonstrated on numerous occasions last season. As well as United, who visibly tired late in the second period against Wolves, should be on notice after the break.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Tip 2: Tottenham to score more goals in second half @ 11/8 with bet365

Oliver could leave card buyers wanting more

There have been plenty of memorable recent clashes between these two, not least Tottenham's 6-1 win at Old Trafford in October 2020 that turned into a rout after Anthony Martial's early red card.

But last season's two contests never looked like boiling over with only four cautions issued across the two meetings, one in a 2-0 United win at Old Trafford and three in a 2-2 draw in the capital in April.

The appointment of Michael Oliver also indicates the lid should stay on this contest with the Durham official issuing on average 2.9 yellow cards per game last season.

And, even with the new directives over time wasting this term, Oliver booked only four players in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Tip 3: Under 4.5 cards @ 11/10 with bet365