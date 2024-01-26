Tottenham vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 City goalscorer in FA Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Man City predictions and betting tips ahead of Friday's FA Cup fourth-round encounter at 20:00.

Two of the biggest clubs in England meet in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday evening as Tottenham welcome the cup holders, Manchester City, to north London.

Tottenham vs Man City Betting Tips

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs overcame a stern Burnley defence in the previous round while City made light work of Championship side Huddersfield, easing to a 5-0 home success.

Replay at the Etihad on the cards

These two sides played out an enthralling 3-3 draw at the Etihad Stadium in December, when Pep Guardiola’s men twice relinquished a one-goal lead.

Another draw could be on the cards at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday night with both sides in great form ahead of their seismic cup showdown.

Spurs have won five of their last seven league and cup games and earned a battling 2-2 draw at Manchester United last time out. City, meanwhile, appear to be close to being back at their formidable best, winning eight of their last nine matches in all competitions.

The Citizens have failed to score in just one of their last 19 games while Tottenham have scored in every single one of their matches under Postecoglou.

With both sides looking dangerous in attack, the Premier League rivals could trade blows in a potential goalfest in north London.

De Bruyne to continue fantastic return

Midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne made his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury in the previous round of the FA Cup, grabbing an assist in a 30-minute cameo against Huddersfield.

The Belgian then produced some moments of magic from off the bench as he helped City snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at Newcastle, scoring a second-half equaliser before laying on Oscar Bobb's last-gasp winner despite being on the pitch for a little over 20 minutes at St James' Park.

The 32-year old could be handed a starting role against Spurs as City boss Pep Guardiola looks to give his talisman some valuable game time and, given how well he seems to have come back after injury, the Belgian should cause a few headaches for the Tottenham defence.

At 3/1, De Bruyne is a decent bet to get on the scoresheet in the capital.

Dragusin faces a baptism of fire

There is a chance that Romanian centre-half, Radu Dragusin, could be handed his first start for Tottenham since joining from Serie A side Genoa earlier this month.

The 22-year-old came off the bench late on against Manchester United last time out and Postecoglou may throw him in at the deep end against last season's treble winners.

Eight yellow cards were shown when these two sides met at the Etihad in December and given City's world-class attacking option, it could be a tough introduction for the Romanian centre-back.

City stars such as Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku and Bobb will be tough to contain and, at 7/2, Dragusin looks a decent bet to be shown a card.

