Our football expert offers his Tottenham vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash, at 16:30 (22/12/2024).

Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Tottenham on Sunday for a Carabao Cup semi-final dress rehearsal and a typically entertaining clash should be expected in north London.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Spurs can threaten Reds defence

Tottenham’s last two home games have been seven-goal thrillers and there is a strong chance their meeting with Liverpool on Sunday will be equally entertaining.

The league leaders are understandably favourites to leave the capital with three points, but the gung-ho approach of Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs should ensure the home side create plenty of chances.

Tottenham have scored at least twice in eight of their last 11 home matches and, while it would take a leap of faith to suggest they will beat the table-toppers, they could at least net a couple more against the Reds.

Liverpool have been beaten just once in the league all season but they have conceded at least twice in three of their last four league games.

Those games with two goals conceded came against Southampton, Newcastle and Fulham, and Tottenham arguably have stronger attacking resources than those sides, suggesting they can make their presence felt.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Tip 1: Over 1.5 Tottenham goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Salah set to to have a big say

For all their attacking brilliance, the issue for Tottenham has been their defending, which is understandable as Postecoglou is without his regular goalkeeper and his first-choice central-defensive partnership.

Stand-in goalkeeper Fraser Forster could also have a hangover from two defensive howlers in their 4-3 Carabao Cup victory over Manchester United on Thursday, and Liverpool hotshot Mohamed Salah could take advantage of any nerves.

The Egyptian has scored 16 goals for the Anfield outfit this season and Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Fulham was only the fourth league game this term in which Salah has not found the net.

He has notched twice in each of his last two away league games at Southampton and Newcastle and he looks primed to cause a plethora of problems for a makeshift Spurs backline.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Tip 2: Mohamed Salah to score at any time @ 20/21 with bet365

Porro likely to try his luck

Tottenham’s goal attempts tend to fly in from all angles and one player who doesn’t need a second invitation to try his luck is right-back Pedro Porro.

The Spaniard has had 25 efforts this term, scoring in their opening draw at Leicester and last month’s memorable 4-0 victory at Manchester City.

Porro has had multiple attempts in six of his 14 league starts this year and also fired in six shots in the recent 2-2 Europa League draw with Roma, so it is worth chancing he can have more than one in Sunday’s clash with the league leaders.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Tip 3: Pedro Porro to have over 1.5 shots @ 13/8 with bet365