Get our Tottenham vs Liverpool bet builder tips, as our football expert creates a 6/1 treble, out of a game perfect for the neutral fan.

Our Christmas warm-up weekend is set to be rounded off but Tottenham’s and Liverpool’s clash in North London. The visitors are seeking to maintain or extend their lead at the top, as the hosts just desperately want to end the festive period comfortably in the top half.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spur’s side has been notoriously hot and cold this term, pulling out fantastic wins, such as against City, or losing dismally. Liverpool know not which breed of Lilywhites they will be getting and so must be prepared for anything.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips

Over 3.5 Goals & Both Teams to Score @ 13/10 with Betfred

Over 11.5 Corners @ 8/11 with Betfred

Under 52.50 Booking Points @ 5/6 with Betfred

Total Odds: 6/1 with Betfred

All odds are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Fantastic Football on Show

With Spurs being somewhat of an unknown quantity week-to-week, and some cracks showing in the Reds, as a result of the hectic schedule, a winner is too tough to pick.

Fear not though, as goals will be on the cards, with both sides enjoying high-scoring escapades of late.

Both have covered the over 3.5 goals line in their last two outings in the league, alongside seeing four or more goals in at least four of their last six each.

Their matches hardly quiet down when facing each other, as six or seven regularly go in, and both sides have scored in eight on the bounce now.

As such goals look likely to be the main feature of this game, warming football fans everywhere as a corker of a match is played out this Sunday.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 1: Over 3.5 Goals & BTTS @ 13/10 with Betfred

Beware Flying Balls

Corners are going to prove prevalent in this one, as neither Spurs nor Arne Slot’s Reds shy away from set pieces.

It is also handy that the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium has been a hotbed of corners this term, as games played here are averaging a massive 14.75 per 90 minutes.

In fact, the over 11.5 line has only failed to have been covered once this term.

Both sides possess world-class attacks, something that always brings corners with it, and with the stadium seemingly having a penchant for them, the 12 corners needed doesn’t seem too daunting.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 2: Over 11.5 Corners @ 8/11 with Betfred

Hands in Pockets

Despite it shaping up to be a well-contested match, it may well be far from fiery, as little animosity is bridged between these two, and both have proven calm this term.

The over 52.5 line would need at least six bookings to be hit, each yellow being worth 10, and a red card seems unlikely.

Neither Spurs nor Liverpool have proven exceptionally combative, averaging around 2 cards per game. As such we are erring on the under side of the line, as the sides focus on football, instead of the so-called extra curriculars.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 3: Under 52.50 Booking Points @ 5/6 with Betfred