Check out our football expert’s Tottenham vs Ipswich predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 14:00 Premier League clash (10/11/2024).

Ipswich have not had the most enjoyable time on their return to the Premier League. They are one of three sides in Europe's top five leagues yet to secure a win. A problem that is unlikely to be remedied as they are hosted by a Tottenham side, impressive at home.

Tottenham vs Ipswich Betting Tips

Tottenham to Win & BTTS @5/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Pape Sarr 0.5+ Shots on Target @8/11 with bet365

Brennan Johnson to Score @7/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim the bet365 welcome bonus to get free bets

Get your hands on the best welcome offers with our guide to the best free bets bonuses

Check out out expert’s guide to the best online bookmakers in the UK

Spurs Succeeding at Home

Despite some off-colour results, Tottenham have been extremely successful at home, winning four of their five meetings here in the league.

This included them putting Aston Villa to the sword last weekend, scoring four, this should prove to be something that Ipswich simply cannot stand up to.

A single loss to Arsenal stands as the outlier for Spurs at home, but derbies can rarely be relied upon as indicators of true form.

Despite staring down the barrel of a victory, Tottenham will not come out of this one unscathed, conceding in droves, as Ipswich are not entirely lacking.

Spurs have conceded in three of their last four games, and have only kept two clean sheets in the league all term long.

The Tractor Boys meanwhile have been chugging along, bagging in five of the last six games, even against some sides of Tottenham’s calibre, including City and Villa.

Home ground advantage and Ipswich’s lack of wins only points in one direction for Spurs, but they will suffer conceding at least one.

Tottenham vs Ipswich Tip 1: Tottenham to Win & BTTS @5/4 with bet365

Sarr Striking from Deep

Pape Sarr has come into his own this term, becoming a mainstay of the Spurs midfield, a role he is clearly relishing, as he is allowed to target the goal a lot from this position seemingly.

So far he has been averaging 1.0 shots on target per game, an impressive rate for a deep midfielder, and one he looks set to continue.

Breaking forwards with pace as part of a Spurs counter has been his trademark this term, and he should find plenty of opportunities against the less-than-impressive Ipswich backline.

Tottenham vs Ipswich Tip 2: Pape Sarr 0.5+ Shots on Target @8/11 with bet365

Brennan Back into Form

After scoring in five consecutive games, Brennan Johnson saw his form slip slightly, but a goal last time out against Villa looks to have gotten him back into the scoring mood.

Scoring in Europe and against some of the better sides in the league is no easy feat, as Johnson raked them in against these sorts of opposition.

However, he may well enjoy plying his trade against an easier opponent, which of course should only increase his chances of scoring.

Tottenham vs Ipswich Tip 3: Brennan Johnson to Score @7/5 with bet365