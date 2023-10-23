Tottenham vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips: 15/4 Spurs Tip for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his Tottenham vs Fulham predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Monday.

Tottenham went into the international break at the top of the Premier League, but will test their credentials against Fulham on Monday, the team who knocked Ange Postecoglou’s boys out of the Carabao Cup.

Tottenham vs Fulham Betting Tips

Fulham’s two league wins have come against promoted Luton Town and Sheffield United, but they will have taken a great deal of confidence from a 2-2 draw at last season’s Premier League runners-up Arsenal in August.

It may take time for Spurs to break through

It has been a great start for Tottenham under Postecoglou and expectations will be starting to rise after they went unbeaten in their first eight matches.

Only Arsenal and Brentford have taken anything off Spurs so far this season, but they have tended to come into their own in the second half of matches with 12 of their last 16 goals coming after the interval.

It sometimes takes time for them to break through and Fulham could look to keep things as tight as possible early on.

Tottenham have won nine of their last 12 home matches, but there is a case for backing the draw-Tottenham half-time/full-time at 15/4 as Spurs have been level at half-time in six of their eight league games this term.

Tottenham vs Fulham Tip 1: Half-Time/Full-Time Draw-Tottenham @ 15/4 with bet365

Maddison can pull the Tottenham strings

One player who has encapsulated the new attacking style under their Aussie boss compared to the Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte years is James Maddison and the England midfielder can be expected to make another telling contribution against the Cottagers.

Maddison has settled in well just behind the Spurs central striker, whether that is Heung-Min Son or Richarlison, and he has a habit of providing the killer pass that can create good opportunities.

The former Leicester City man is at the heart of what Tottenham offer at set-pieces as well and went into the international break as the league’s top assist maker with five, so he is good value at 2/1 to add to that tally.

Tottenham vs Fulham Tip 2: James Maddison to make an assist @ 2/1 with bet365

Palhinha should be in the heart of the action

Fulham may spend quite a while chasing the ball in Monday’s game, so expect midfielder Joao Palhinha to be in the thick of things.

That makes the Portuguese star liable to a booking, particularly as Tottenham will be weakened in the middle of the pitch as the impressive Yves Bissouma is suspended after his red card at Luton.

Palhinha has been booked in five of his last eight Premier League appearances in a run that goes back into last season and was also cautioned when playing for his country against Slovakia last week, so he is a good shout to pick up another caution at 6/4.

Tottenham vs Fulham Tip 3: Joao Palhinha to be booked @ 6/4 with bet365