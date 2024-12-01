Tottenham vs Fulham Bet Builder Tips: 18/1 Bet Backed in Premier League Clash

Get our Tottenham vs Fulham bet builder tips from our experts, as they see Spurs taking victory, but some revenge on the cards for Emile Smith Rowe

Tottenham are turning out to be the epitome of hot and cold this term, and they go from losing to Ipswich to knocking off Manchester City in the space of two games. Fulham meanwhile have been impressive but are still prone to mistakes.

Technically a London derby, but the one that lacks the fervour of others, both will be looking for points, instead of to settle scores, yet at home, it is hard to look past anything other than a Spurs victory.

Tottenham vs Fulham Bet Builder Tips

Tottenham to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @ 11/10 with QuinnBet

Over 11.5 Corners @ 5/6 with QuinnBet

Emile Smith-Rowe to Score @ 4/1 with QuinnBet

Total Odds: 18/1 with QuinnBet

All odds are courtesy of QuinnBet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Tottenham’s Territory Foiling Fulham

Spurs will welcome Fulham to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this weekend, as the home side will likely be looking forward to seeing three easy points on the horizon.

An utterly dismal 4-1 loss trails the Cottagers into this one, as they handed a winless Wolves their first victory of the season, in front of their home fans no less.

Spurs meanwhile have put some troubles behind them, racking up two major wins, over City, in the space of five games.

Fulham have always struggled when journeying to the Spurs half of North London, having failed to win here since 2013, and never having done so at Tottenham’s new ground.

As such the modern stadium should play to the Lilywhites' advantage and help them secure all three points.

Beyond spurring Tottenham to victory, playing at home has proven to bring goals with it, but then again this has been par for the course with Ange Postecoglou's men this term.

All of their last five meetings have covered the 2.5 goal line, alongside hitting it in three-quarters of their league games to this point.

Fulham have been no slouches here either, and always enjoy high-scoring meetings with Spurs, as the majority of their meetings at the new stadium have covered.

Tottenham will take victory in this one, and goals look likely to feature in the main in this one.

Tottenham vs Fulham Bet Builder Tip 1: Tottenham to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @ 11/10 with QuinnBet

Spurs no Slouches for Set Pieces

Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium has been a haven for corners this term, and this looks unlikely to abandon us in this one, as neither side slouches in this regard.

All, bar one, of the league clashes in North London, have covered the over 11.5 line, with the Lilywhites contributing in the main.

They have been averaging 9.83 corner kicks per game at home. When combined with Fulham's road average of 5.33 it is enough to comfortably hit the line.

Tottenham vs Fulham Bet Builder Tip 2: Over 11.5 Corners @ 5/6 with QuinnBet

Smith-Rowe’s Revenge

Emile Smith-Rowe may have left his Arsenal days behind him, but if there is one thing he will have taken from his time in red, will be a disdain for the Lilywhites.

Though he may be plying his trade for Fulham now, the 14 years he spent at Arsenal will not be easily forgotten, and punishing these rivals will be high on his priority list.

With three goals to his name so far Rowe is the second-highest goalscorer in the side and has proven capable of scoring in derbies, bagging in the Cottagers clash with Crystal Palace at the start of November.

Smith-Rowe will not forget his roots and should be spurred onto bagging one against Tottenham.

Tottenham vs Fulham Bet Builder Tips 3: Emile Smith-Rowe to Score @ 4/1 with QuinnBet