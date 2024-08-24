Tottenham vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Forwards to play key role for Spurs

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Everton predictions and betting tips ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham and Everton will both be hoping to put underwhelming results from the opening round of Premier League fixtures behind them when they meet in north London.

Spurs created plenty of chances but ultimately had to settle for a point in their 1-1 draw away at newly-promoted Leicester on Monday night, while two days earlier, Everton were resoundingly beaten 3-0 at home by Brighton.

Tottenham vs Everton Betting Tips

Spurs to outgun Toffees on home soil

It was a frustrating opening result for Spurs against Leicester, as they led during the contest and spurned numerous opportunities before ultimately having to settle for a share of the spoils.

Ange Postecoglou will want his side to quickly put that disappointment behind them and a home match with Everton could provide the ideal tonic, given how the Toffees were outclassed by Brighton in their season opener.

Everton failed to win any of their final 11 away matches in the top flight last season, a run that started with a 2-1 defeat at Spurs in December, but they did at least score in four of their final five road fixtures of 2023/24.

Sean Dyche's side have also netted in their last three meetings, home or away, with Spurs, but they are without a win in seven against the north Londoners and have lost on their last three visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While this is a match Everton can score in, they are unlikely to be able to keep the hosts, who averaged two goals-per-game on home soil last season, at bay.

Solanke to show perseverance

Dominic Solanke was handed his competitive debut for Spurs against Leicester, but the £65m summer recruit from Bournemouth was unable to mark the occasion with a goal, instead spurning two good opportunities.

The one-cap England international had three shots against the Foxes in total, off the back of more than 100 for Bournemouth last season, but his eagerness to impress on what will be his home debut, coupled with Saturday's match being one that Spurs should dominate, suggests he can rack up even more efforts in this one.

Solanke certainly has good memories of facing Everton, as he scored the winner when he last came up against the Toffees for Bournemouth in March.

A goal is certainly not beyond him on Saturday, but score or not, he should have plenty of attempts.

Richarlison could play decisive role

The arrival of Solanke at Spurs has led to speculation surrounding the future of fellow forward Richarlison in north London and the Brazilian was limited to a cameo appearance against Leicester.

However, Spurs' failure to take their chances in that game could lead to the 27-year-old receiving more game time on Saturday and he certainly has a proven track record of scoring against his former club.

Richarlison, who swapped Everton for Spurs in the summer of 2022, netted three times against his former employers last season and has four goals in five appearances when facing the blue half of Merseyside across his career.

He is unlikely to start this game, but if Spurs are chasing a goal late on, Richarlison could be called upon and it would be no surprise to see him have a decisive say.

