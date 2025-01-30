Check out three Tottenham vs Elfsborg predictions and betting tips from our football expert before Thursday's 20:00 Europa League match (30/1/2025).

It's make or break time in the final round of the league phase in the Europa League and there's plenty at stake as Tottenham host Swedish side Elfsborg on Thursday.

A home win would guarantee Spurs a top-eight place in the 36-team league and see them advance directly to the last 16, avoiding the playoff round, while Elfsborg are 20th and still not certain of claiming a playoff place for a top-24 finish.

Tottenham vs Elfsborg Betting Tips

Tottenham win and both teams to score @ 8/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 4.5 goals @ 11/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Heung-Min Son anytime goalscorer @ 10/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Spurs can ease pressure on manager

Tottenham's eventful season continued with Sunday's 2-1 home Premier League defeat by Leicester which left them in a precarious 15th place in the standings.

That was their fourth successive league reverse and their winless run in the top flight now stretches to seven games, with manager Ange Postecoglou's job security becoming a major issue.

However, Spurs have been able to lift the gloom with their performances in cup competitions and a home win against Elfsborg would see them achieve their goal of a top-eight finish in the new-look Europa League table.

Wins over Qarabag, Ferencvaros, AZ Alkmaar and Hoffenheim, along with draws against Roma and Rangers and a solitary loss against Galatasaray in Turkey have left the London side in a solid sixth place and even a draw against Elfsborg might be enough to keep them in the top eight.

The Swedish outfit have faced four of the same opponents, with their outstanding result being a 1-0 home win over Roma in October, while they also beat Qarabag by a single goal but lost to AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray.

Elfsborg's away form in the competition is a real concern, though, as they have lost all three of their Europa League road games at Alkmaar, Galatasaray and Athletic Bilbao, conceding 10 goals in the process. That ties in with their domestic struggles on the road as they lost eight of their 15 away games in the 2024 Allsvenskan season, conceding 28 times.

Despite Spurs' injury issues, with forwards Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner sidelined and Richarlison a major doubt with a groin issue, they should be able to secure a home win to ease the pressure on Postecoglou. However, both sides have scored in their last four games and the visitors could get on the scoresheet too.

Tottenham vs Elfsborg Tip 1: Tottenham win and both teams to score @ 8/5 with bet365

Spurs' continental clashes have been entertaining

Five of Tottenham's seven Europa League matches have produced three or more goals, with five being scored in their games against Galatasaray and Hoffenheim and this looks set to be another lively affair.

Both sides have an incentive to go for goals and Tottenham's attacking mindset coupled with the visitors' shaky defensive record on the road should be a recipe for scoring.

Tottenham's home games since December include a 4-3 loss to Chelsea, a 4-3 win over Manchester United and a 6-3 defeat by Liverpool, and they could end the league phase with another entertaining contest.

Tottenham vs Elfsborg Tip 2: Over 4.5 goals @ 11/5 with bet365

Son can shine in group finale

With Richarlison becoming the latest offensive injury worry for Postecoglou after scoring in Sunday's loss to Leicester, Tottenham will look to their captain Heung-Min Son to help them through to the knockout phase.

Son scored against Roma in this competition and notched a double in the crucial 3-2 success at Hoffenheim in their last European fixture.

Youngster Will Lankshear, who scored and was sent off against Galatasaray in November, may get another chance to impress but Son looks the best bet to deliver a crucial goal for his team.

Tottenham vs Elfsborg Tip 3: Heung-Min Son anytime goalscorer 10/11 with bet365