Tottenham vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips in FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Tottenham vs Burnley predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge FA Cup clash on Friday.

Spurs welcome Burnley to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they bid to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for the 17th time in 18 seasons.

Tottenham vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tottenham to win and both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Richarlison to score @ 5/4 with bet365

Spurs to have over 18.5 shots @ 7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The eight-time winners of the competition will be feeling confident too, sitting 14 places higher and being 28 points better off in the Premier League than the Clarets.

Clarets can land a blow in defeat

Spurs should be too strong for Burnley, just as they have been when winning 10 of their last eleven home meetings with the Clarets, but they may not have things all their own way in north London.

Both teams have scored in 10 of Tottenham’s last eleven games and, still without the services of regular centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, they could fail to record a clean sheet once more.

Tottenham conceded twice against Burnley in a 5-2 victory at Turf Moor back in September and a similarly exciting affair with goals at both ends could unfold in this third-round FA Cup tie.

Tottenham vs Burnley Tip 1: Tottenham to win and both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

In-form Richarlison ready to continue hot streak

With top-scorer Heung-min Son away with South Korea for the Asia Cup, Ange Postecoglou will be expecting Spurs’ other attackers to step up in their skipper’s absence, and Richarlison may just be the man to take up the mantle.

The Brazilian has finally found his feet in north London and has scored five times in his last five games, suggesting he may punish a Burnley defence that has shipped 41 goals in 20 Premier League games this term.

Richarlison has netted against Brighton, Bournemouth and twice against Newcastle in that run - all sides stronger than the Clarets - and he should continue his fine form on Friday.

Tottenham vs Burnley Tip 2: Richarlison to score @ 5/4 with bet365

Spurs set to register plenty of shots

Even if Burnley do look capable of scoring against Spurs it still looks as if this clash will be one-way traffic, in favour of the hosts.

The Lilywhites registered 21 shots in the pair’s meeting earlier in the season and the Clarets have faced 19 shots in each of their last three matches, against Fulham, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

They may be even more susceptible to a barrage of shots against Spurs too, with two of their most-used centre-backs, Hjalmar Ekdal and Jordan Beyer, absent with injury and the Lilywhites have recently recorded 19 and 23 shots against Brighton and Newcastle, sides far stronger than the Clarets.

That should give the hosts even more opportunities to test either James Trafford or Arijanet Muric in the Burnley goal and Tottenham look sure to at least match the shot total reached by the visitors’ last three opponents.

Tottenham vs Burnley Tip 3: Spurs to have over 18.5 shots @ 7/4 with bet365