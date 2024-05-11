Tottenham vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs to Succeed in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Burnley predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday at 15:00.

These are two teams in need of points for very different reasons and, after four straight defeats, Tottenham will be hoping to get their European qualification hopes back on track against relegation-threatened Burnley.

Tottenham vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tottenham to win & both teams to score @ 21/20 with Betano

Heung-Min Son first Tottenham goalscorer @ 11/5 with Betano

Over 11.5 corners @ 20/23 with Betano

All odds are courtesy of Betano, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Spurs should snap losing sequence

A four-game losing streak has seen Tottenham lose ground on Aston Villa in the race for Champions League qualification, but they still have plenty of motivation to finish the season strongly.

Ange Postecoglou’s side can still technically chase down Villa, although they must win their final three matches to have any realistic chance, but Newcastle have also been gathering pace in their pursuit of Tottenham for fifth.

That means Spurs must arrest their slump immediately and, while their recent form looks concerning, fixtures against Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool can be somewhat to blame.

Otherwise, Tottenham have excelled against the league’s lesser lights and they have won all six of their meetings so far this season with bottom-four clubs.

That includes an emphatic 5-2 success at Burnley in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor in September and, having won 12 of their 17 home league matches, they should be able to rediscover the winning formula.

That said, Burnley also need victory in their scrap for top-flight survival and the desperation of both teams should provide for an entertaining encounter.

The Clarets have found their goalscoring touch in recent months, with both teams scoring in eight of their last nine league games which includes away at West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The net has also bulged at both ends in 15 of Tottenham’s 17 home league games this season, so take the hosts to prevail in a free-scoring encounter.

Tottenham vs Burnley Tip 1: Tottenham to win & both teams to score @ 21/20 with Betano

Son set to shine in must-win affair

Heung-Min Son stole the show when Tottenham thrashed Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor in September, scoring a hat-trick, and it should come as no surprise to see him as Spurs’ leading scorer with 17 goals from 33 appearances this season.

Following the high-profile departure of Harry Kane, Son is now the focal point of the Lilywhites’ attack and he has netted in two of his last three starts against Arsenal and Liverpool.

The South Korean should find things even easier against this Burnley backline and he has scored eight of his tally at home this season, so could be worth backing to grab Tottenham’s opening goal.

Tottenham vs Burnley Tip 2: Heung Min-Son first Tottenham goalscorer @ 11/5 with Betano

Corner count could go high

With the stakes high and both teams needing a positive result, it promises to be a free-flowing game with plenty of chances.

And that should contribute to a high corner count, which has been a common theme in Burnley’s recent matches.

The Clarets saw 15 corners in last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle and their two away trips prior to that at Manchester United and Sheffield United saw 11 and 13 corners respectively.

Tottenham’s last six league matches have featured corner counts of 14, 14, 19, 14, 13 and 11 and this battle with Burnley is taken to feature at least 12 more.

Tottenham vs Burnley Tip 3: Over 11.5 corners @ 20/23 with Betano