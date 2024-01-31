Tottenham vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Brentford betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Wednesday.

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Friday and this could be an entertaining game with Brentford hoping to replicate the 3-1 victory they claimed in the same fixture in May.

Tottenham vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tottenham to win & both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Richarlison to score at any time @ 11/8 with bet365

Iyenoma Udogie to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365

Reinforcements are a big boost for Spurs

Tottenham’s realistic chances of winning a trophy this season were ended by their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City, but they have been showing encouraging signs and manager Ange Postecoglou will be relieved that his injury woes are easing.

With Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven back at the heart of defence and James Maddison returning to action, the Spurs boss has more options from which they can create chances against a Brentford team who have lost their last four away matches.

The Bees should be come into this with a positive attitude having claimed a 3-1 victory on their May visit last year, and have been boosted by the return of Ivan Toney after a long suspension.

He scored on his comeback against Nottingham Forest last week and can threaten, so with Spurs having kept just two home clean sheets in the league this season, a Tottenham win with both teams scoring looks the way to go.

Tottenham vs Brentford Tip 1: Tottenham to win & both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Richarlison is finding his feet

There were fears that Tottenham striker Richarlison was struggling following his big-money move from Everton, but the Brazilian has sought help for his mental-health problems and is now flourishing as Postecoglou’s central striker.

Heung-Min Son’s absence at the Asian Cup has meant the former Watford forward has had to take extra responsibility and while he was unable to make much of an impression against the City defence, he has been excellent in the Premier League.

Richarlison has netted six times in his last six league matches and with Maddison back in the fold, he could be provided with even more chances to boost that record against the Bees, who have been struggling on the road.

Tottenham vs Brentford Tip 2: Richarlison to score at any time @ 11/8 with bet365

Udogie could be in trouble again

Iyenoma Udogie has been an excellent signing for Spurs and the dynamic left-back can be expected to be in the thick of the action in Wednesday’s clash with Thomas Frank’s side.

However, his yellow card against Manchester City was the ninth he has been shown this term, including two when he was sent off in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in November.

He is an intense player who will look to get forward at every opportunity, which often leads to him having to make great efforts to get back if the attacking phase breaks down.

Udogie has committed 30 fouls in 18 Premier League starts, a tally eclipsed by only Dejan Kulusevski in the Tottenham ranks, and he looks a big price to have his name taken again.

Tottenham vs Brentford Tip 3: Iyenoma Udogie to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365