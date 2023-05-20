Tottenham vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: 15/4 Goalscorer Tipped for Premier League Clash

Our betting expert brings you his Tottenham vs Brentford predictions and betting tips with shock result, rogue goalscorer and booking tipped

Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford are shaping up for a clash with major European implications for both sides. Spurs are attempting to bounce back from some poor form, and the Bees may still be reeling from Ivan Toney’s eight month ban, in this Saturday 12:30 kick off on BT Sports 1.

Tottenham vs Brentford Betting Tips

Brentford draw no bet @ 2/1 with bet365

Yoane Wissa to score anytime @ 15/4 with bet365

Christian Romero to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Tottenham have had a disastrous end to the season, winning just two of their last nine Premier League games, putting them in real danger of missing out on a European spot altogether.

Four points behind them, Brentford could potentially still sneak into seventh, with the Europa Conference League qualification that gives, but they would need to win this and see other results go their way.

Nevertheless, it should be an intriguing battle between two sides who have had deeply contrasting seasons compared to their expectations.

Spurs’ woes could continue

Tottenham’s recent run of two wins from their last nine games has put a serious dent in their Europa League hopes, and they could fall out of the European spots altogether after they were beaten by close rivals Aston Villa last week.

Spurs have the worst defensive record in the top half, conceding 59 times in 36 games, and will not want to face this Brentford side, who have turned into one of the hardest teams to beat in the Premier League.

Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle, the top three in the division, have lost fewer games than the Bees’ nine defeats.

Thomas Frank’s men have won three of their last four games and were good value for their 2-0 win over West Ham last time out.

Brentford have altered their style of play since they were promoted, and their direct game and reliance on set pieces has caused problems for many teams this season.

They have beaten Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in 2022/23 and could get the better of Tottenham here.

Tottenham vs Brentford Tip 1: Brentford draw no bet @ 2/1 with bet365

Wissa could feature

With star striker Ivan Toney suspended, Brentford may turn to an alternative source for their goals in this clash.

Yoane Wissa scored against West Ham last time out and had five shots, three of which were on target.

The 26-year-old has six goals in 14 starts this season and could be overpriced at 15/4 to land himself on the scoresheet once more.

Tottenham vs Brentford Tip 2: Yoane Wissa to score anytime @ 15/4 with bet365

Romero may fall foul of referee

Only two players have picked up more yellow cards this season than Christian Romero, whose aggressive play style often attracts the referee's attention.

Romero’s 11 cautions have come in just 26 starts, and the Argentinian looks unlikely to change his temperament anytime soon.

At 12/5, the Tottenham central defender looks likely to pick up another booking in this one.

Tottenham vs Brentford Tip 3: Christian Romero to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365