Tottenham vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Duo of Evens Tips in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips as the two meet this Sunday at 14:00.

Tottenham appeared to have rounded the corner on their bad run of results but were thrown right back into the thick of things after losing 4-2 to Brighton last time out. Bournemouth are squarely in their sights now, yet the Cherries have been flying of late.

Tottenham vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Double Chance - Draw or Bournemouth @1/1 with bet365

Under 3 Bournemouth Cards @1/1 with bet365

Justin Kluivert 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Upsetting the Cherry Cart

Bournemouth are technically one of the most in-form sides in the league right now, unbeaten in their last seven games, having won six of these.

This record should see them well on their way to earning something against a Spurs side that has been a touch spotty of late.

The Cherries have won their last four on the bounce away from home, and even should Spurs turn up in front of their home fans the draw could well end up being in play also.

Bournemouth boss Adoni Iraola will not want his side to lose any momentum heading into the New Year as the Cherried will push for points from this clash.

Tottenham vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Double Chance - Draw or Bournemouth @1/1 with bet365

Red and Yellow

Bournemouth have been keeping it remarkably clean so far this year, and yet the bookies haven’t seemed to recognise this.

With this in mind, the under on their cards should be well in hand, with few sides ever earning more than three in a game.

The Cherries average a mere 1.94 cards per game and have one of the lowest total bookings in the league with just 33 to their name.

Look for the cards to remain squarely in the referee's pocket in this clash.

Tottenham vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Under 3 Bournemouth Cards @1/1 with bet365

Kluivert Killing it

Justin Kluivert has impressed in his recent escapades for the Cherries, as he will no doubt continue to do in a crucial clash against Spurs.

He will only be further emboldened by having discord last time out, then encouraging him to try his luck once again.

Tottenham vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Justin Kluivert 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365