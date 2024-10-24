Our football expert offers his Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar predictions and betting tips, ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash, at 20:00 (24/10/2024).

Tottenham have already claimed Europa League victories over Qarabag and Ferencvaros this season and will be confident they can get the better of AZ Alkmaar, who are on a run of four straight defeats.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tottenham to win & both teams to score @ 13/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Dejan Kulusevski to score at any time @ 13/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Troy Parrott to have over 1.5 shots on target @ 7/4 with bet365

Aggressive Spurs can still provide chances

Tottenham have made the ideal start to their Europa League campaign with wins against Qarabag and Ferencvaros and they should be able to make it three wins out of three against Dutch side AZ.

However, the Eredivisie outfit are still capable of finding the net in London, as Spurs have kept clean sheets in just five of theri 27 home matches under Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham’s attacking style tends to present their opponents with opportunities, but their ability at the other end and their positive approach suggests they can take maximum points even if they concede.

AZ have had a mixed start to their league season and have lost their last four matches, but they had scored in nine of 11 away games before recent defeats at Athletic Bilbao and Fortuna Sittard.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Tip 1: Tottenham to win & both teams to score @ 13/8 with bet365

Kulusevski flourishing in central role

Dejan Kulusevski seems to have found a new lease of life after moving in from the right wing to take a more central role and it would not be a surprise if the Sweden star found the net for the third time this season.

The former Juventus wideman opened his account for the season with a well-taken effort that capped a fine performance in the 3-0 win at Manchester United, while he was on target again in Saturday’s 4-1 home win over West Ham.

Brennan Johnson is his only team-mate who has had more goal efforts in this season’s Premier League and Kulusevski tried his luck a total of 15 times in recent internationals against Slovakia and Estonia, so his confidence is clearly high.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Tip 2: Dejan Kulusevski to score at any time @ 13/5 with bet365

Parrott has a point to prove

Former Spurs forward Troy Parrott will want to make a big impression back at the club where he was handed his debut as a 17-year-old by Jose Mourinho.

He joined Alkmaar in the summer after a series of loan moves and made a name for himself when he scored four times in the 9-1 victory over Heerenveen last month.

The Republic of Ireland striker has had 14 shots on target in nine league outings this term and won’t need a second invitation to try his luck if chances arise against his former employers.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Tip 3: Troy Parrott to have over 1.5 shots on target @ 7/4 with bet365