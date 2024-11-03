Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday’s 14:00 Premier League clash (3/11/24).

Two sides hoping to compete for a top-four place meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Spurs host Villa.

Villa go into the weekend’s fixtures sitting in fourth place but they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bournemouth in their most recent league fixture while Spurs went down to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

The two teams had contrasting fortunes in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Villa losing 2-1 at home to Palace, while Spurs progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition thanks to a 2-1 home success over Manchester City.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Villa can make their point

Villa have enjoyed a great start to the season under their impressive coach Unai Emery and they look well capable of challenging for the Champions League places again after finishing fourth last term.

Their sole defeat in the league came at home to expected title challengers Arsenal as victories over West Ham, Wolves, Fulham, Leicester and Everton have kept them in contention near the top.

Emery’s men have also managed to cope with the demands of juggling their domestic duties alongside their debut Champions League campaign as Villa have won all three of their European games without conceding a goal.

They were seconds away from securing a hard-fought home win over the Cherries last time out in the league before Emery made plenty of changes for the midweek cup defeat against Palace and they can bounce back by earning a point against Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were disappointing when losing at struggling Palace last weekend but they responded with a fine home win over City in the League Cup.

Spurs have won their last five matches at home in all competitions but may have to settle for a point against Villa, who have triumphed on their last two trips to this particular part of North London.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Watkins a major threat

Ollie Watkins has again been a key man for Villa this season with the striker registering five goals in the top flight so far.

The England international will be keen to add to his tally against Spurs and should get opportunities in the final third against a defence that has struggled for clean sheets this season.

Postecoglou’s men have only recorded two shutouts from their nine league games and even though Watkins has failed to score in his last two appearances for Villa, he has still been involved in a lot of the action in and around the penalty area.

The 28-year-old had three shots in total against Bournemouth, of which two were on target, and he looks good value at 9/4 to have over 1.5 shots on target at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium too.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Ollie Watkins over 1.5 shots on target @ 9/4 with bet365

Tielemans could be in trouble

Youri Tielemans has been one of the mainstays in the Villa midfield this season with the former Leicester man usually partnering Amadou Onana centrally.

Tielemans has impressed with his work-rate and use of the ball and the Belgium international has weighed in with three assists.

However, he has also been booked twice and has been guilty of giving away the most fouls in the Villa squad in league matches so far, with his total of 16 conceded four more than anyone else.

As he attempts to stop the likes of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski gaining control in the engine room on Sunday he could be in trouble with the referee once again.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Youri Tielemans to be booked @ 2/1 bet365