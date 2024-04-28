Tottenham vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips: Gunners to keep heat on in derby thriller

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips for their Premier League showdown on Sunday.

The stakes could not be higher in the north London derby with Tottenham, who are chasing a Champions League spot, determined to put a major dent in Arsenal’s title bid.

Tottenham vs Arsenal betting tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal to win & both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Ben White over 0.5 shots @ 11/4 with bet365

Over 4.5 Tottenham corners @ 11/10 with bet365

Free-scoring Spurs to play part in capital loss

Arsenal warmed up for this London derby by crushing Chelsea in another one 5-0, and don’t expect Mikel Arteta’s men to show inconsistent Tottenham any mercy.

The Gunners have played four times since Spurs last took to the pitch but there was little evidence of fatigue creeping in as they demolished Chelsea.

The Gunners have overcome setbacks against Bayern Munich and Aston Villa with wins to nil against Wolves and Chelsea, although a third clean sheet against Spurs might be pushing it.

Tottenham are nothing if not positive and can play their part in a decent encounter by at least getting on the scoresheet.

Their last game - 15 days before this one - was a sorry 4-0 loss at Newcastle, only the second time this season that they have failed to find the target in a Premier League game. They last failed to score at home in the top flight in January 2023, coincidentally against Arsenal.

The draw is a bad outcome for both teams so it is likely to be an entertaining affair. Since Arsenal’s attack is the better of the two, take them to outscore Ange Postecoglou’s men.

White a tempter in shots market

Five days after he scored twice in Arsenal’s win over Chelsea, quoting Ben White at 11/4 to have one or more shots is a brave call.

The Arsenal right-back’s double against Chelsea means he has four goals for the season, his most productive campaign yet.

Playing virtually as a wing-back in Bukayo Saka’s company, White spends more time around the opposition box than his own and also goes up for set-pieces.

Tottenham to chalk up share of corners

As mentioned earlier, the draw does neither side a favour in pursuit of their respective ambitions for the season.

Both sides are joyfully positive anyway and this promises to be an open affair with lots of shots, goals and corners.

Tottenham’s two-way corners line has been set at 4.5 and they should be able to clear that with room to spare.

Postecoglou’s men will see less of the ball than would usually be the case in a Premier League game. But they average seven corners a match on home soil and it’s hard to envisage them not picking up five at least.

