Tottenham v West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 goalscorer fancied for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham v West Ham predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Thursday.

Tottenham brought their run of three defeats in a row to an end with a dramatic 3-3 draw against Manchester City on Sunday and they face another big game on Thursday as they host capital rivals West Ham.

The Hammers are six points behind Spurs after a solid if unspectacular start to the campaign, they drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Tottenham v West Ham Tips

Spurs to pick up crucial win

Tottenham’s performance at City showed that Ange Postecoglou is not willing to change his philosophy, despite the injuries his side have suffered and the strength of the opponent.

A major positive for Spurs for this clash against West Ham is the return of Cristian Romero, who will be back after suspension to take his place in the centre of defence.

The hosts should be able to return to winning ways against a West Ham side who have struggled against top-level opposition this term.

David Moyes’ side have faced four of the current top six and taken just a point from those games.

They have also conceded 24 goals in 14 outings, only Brighton have allowed more in the Premier League’s top 12.

However, don’t discount the visitors getting on the scoresheet in this one, ten of Spurs’ last 12 matches have seen both teams find the net and the same is fancied here.

Despite that, the attacking talents of the home team should be enough to see them pick up all three points.

Kulu relishing central role

With the injury to James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski has been deployed in a more central role for Tottenham in recent games and seems to be thriving.

The Swede has two goals in his last four matches and is now the second-highest scorer for Spurs behind Heung-min Son.

Kulusevski is fancied to continue his rock-solid recent form and looks a big price to find the net in this one.

Emerson could land in trouble

Emerson Palmieri has been West Ham’s most cautioned player this season, picking up six Premier League yellows.

The wing-back faces a tough task against a tricky Spurs team and in this derby in which tempers may flare, he could pick up his seventh caution.

