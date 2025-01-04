Our football expert offers his Tottenham v Newcastle predictions and betting tips, before Saturday's early Premier League clash at 12:30 (4/1/2025).

Newcastle will be looking to make it six straight wins against a Tottenham side who are dropping dramatically out of the race for the top four.

Tottenham v Newcastle Betting Tips

Newcastle to win @ 6/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Joelinton Over 0.5 Shots On Target @ 6/4 with bet365

Over 5.5 Tottenham Corners @ 10/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Ange's crazy gang to spur Howe on to sixth success

The pressure is mounting on Ange Postecoglou as his injury-hit Spurs side plunge down the Premier League standings, and they may not get any mercy from Newcastle.

The in-form Magpies have won four straight Premier League matches - five in all competitions - and arrive in North London on the back of a brilliant 2-0 win at Manchester United.

Since a shock 4-2 loss at Brentford a month ago, the Toon have won their four subsequent league games without conceding a single goal.

And for all the abundant firepower at the disposal of Postecoglou, it's Newcastle's Alexander Isak who is in a goalscoring class apart with eight in his last six league games, scoring at least one in each of those.

Newcastle are close to full strength and flying; Spurs are still missing a host of players, critically in defence, and don't look capable of keeping a clean sheet. They have conceded 12 goals in their last four games and their gung-ho approach is leading to far too many errors.

Tottenham v Newcastle Tip 1: Newcastle to win @ 6/5 with bet365

Joelinton can profit from defensive flaws

There is a swagger about Newcastle at the moment that is seeing the chances pile up and the goals flow.

Alexander Isak is the chief beneficiary while Brazilian forward Joelinton has found the net in each of United's last two matches.

Joelinton is playing in a left-sided midfield role working together with Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon in a really exciting trio.

He has scored four times this season and is averaging 1.8 shots per game with seven shots, three on target in his side's last two matches.

Against a makeshift Tottenham defence, short on confidence and making mistakes, Joelinton looks fantastic value at 6/4 to muster at least one effort on target.

Tottenham v Newcastle Tip 2: Joelinton Over 0.5 Shots On Target @ 6/4 with bet365

Spurs can still corner a nice profit

There are clearly doubts over Spurs' ability to win this game, but Postecoglou won't change his approach.

That means lots of risks, lots of chances, lots of mistakes and plenty of corners as well.

They are averaging 8.3 corners per game at home this season - only Arsenal and Manchester City win more on home soil - and should have no difficulty amassing at least six on Saturday.

Tottenham v Newcastle Tip 3: Over 5.5 Tottenham Corners @ 10/11 with bet365