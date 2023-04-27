Goal brings you the latest Tottenham vs Manchester United betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Thursday's 20:15 match on BT Sport 1

The battle for the Champions League places in the Premier League is raging towards a thrilling conclusion and Thursday’s clash between Tottenham and Manchester United is set to be a key moment.

Smarting from a heavy defeat at Newcastle last time out, Spurs’ chances of reaching the top four are rapidly diminishing.

Managerless again after the dismissal of short-term boss Cristian Stellini in the aftermath, the situation is critical for the North Londoners, but a positive result against United would have the double effect of winning back some favour from disillusioned fans, while reining in one of their rivals for the European spots.

Manchester United have set up an enticing derby encounter with Man City in the FA Cup final, thanks to their Wembley win over Brighton on Sunday, but cannot afford to lose focus in the league with their European campaign ended this season by Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals.

United are however coming off of a major semi-final, that saw them take Brighton and Hove Albion, into extra time and then penalties. Will this 120 minutes under their belt, and having to play again within five days, negatively affect them, as well as facing Aston Villa on Sunday.

Meanwhile Spurs's manager hunts heat as they apparently lose out on Pochettino to Chelsea. Nagelsmann is apparently waiting in the wings but a few more results like last weekend and he may not even want to touch the North London club.

All of this cumulating in a major game in London on Thursday, lose and Spurs can kiss Champions League football goodbye, as United need to secure themselves from threats to their postion from belwo.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Betting Predictions:

Harry Kane to score anytime @ 6/5 with bet365

Cristian Romero to be booked @ 8/5 with bet365

Luke Shaw to be booked @ 5/2 with bet365

Tottenham counting on Kane

The way Erling Haaland has casually obliterated Premier League scoring records this season means it is easy to forget just how dangerous Harry Kane can be.

The England man has 24 goals from his 32 league appearances and the responsibility to lead Spurs out of the mire will likely fall on his shoulders on Thursday night.

Closing in on his personal best return of 30, he has eclipsed his tally of 17 for last season and only one player – Fulham’s Alexander Mitrovic – has registered more shots per match.

It’s do or die for Spurs after the events of Sunday, but with Stellini gone and Ryan Mason taking the reins for this encounter, there is always the threat of a bounce and if the hosts can harness that, it will likely be Kane who proves the outlet over anyone else.

Romero has been attracting cards

Cristian Romero has made quite the impression on referees in recent weeks.

His red card for a second bookable offence in the Champions League clash at home to AC Milan should have warned us, as the Argentine wasted no time in getting stuck in once his side returned to domestic action.

Cautions against Everton, Brighton and Newcastle mean he has picked up yellows in three of Spurs’ last four games, bringing his Premier League total this season to nine – though he is not in danger of missing two matches through suspension, given the 6-1 defeat at Newcastle did at least see his club reach the 32-game mark before he could cross the 10-booking milestone.

Shaw another contender for a card

With so much on the line for both teams, a meaty contest would come as little surprise and Luke Shaw is another player who has made a habit of frequenting referees’ notebooks lately.

The defender saw red for England in Naples last month, receiving two yellow cards against Italy, before picking up yellows in three consecutive club games against Brentford, Sevilla and Brighton.

If Spurs do take the game to United and up the ante – or if United have a late lead to hold – the former Southampton man could be a standout card candidate.

