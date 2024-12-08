Tottenham v Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Blues tipped to win derby

Our football expert offers his Tottenham v Chelsea predictions and betting tips, before Sunday's (16:30) Premier League clash (08/12/2024).

Chelsea started the weekend in second in the table and have to be confident of upsetting a Tottenham side who are taking their levels of inconsistency to new heights.

Tottenham v Chelsea Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Chelsea to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Marc Cucurella to be booked @ 15/8 with bet365

Pedro Porro Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 6/4 with bet365

Enzo's high-fliers to pile on the Tottenham pain

Tottenham's famed inconsistency always makes them impossible to completely ignore when laid at big odds, but it's hard to think of too many reasons why Chelsea won't win there on Sunday.

Two midweek trips to the south coast tell us everything about these London rivals at the moment.

On Wednesday night Chelsea turned on the style against an admittedly dire Southampton, running out 5-1 winners on an evening when they should have had 10.

Twenty-four hours later Tottenham were being played off the park at Bournemouth where the 1-0 scoreline flattered Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou was left struggling for excuses and arguing with supporters, leaving observers scratching their heads that a side that could go to Manchester City and win 4-0 just two weeks earlier could look so fragile at the Vitality Stadium.

A rash of injuries and a day less to prepare for this red-blooded London derby also work against Spurs and Chelsea, with firepower galore and by a distance the Premier League's top away scorers, should win this serenely enough.

Tottenham v Chelsea Tip 1: Chelsea to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Cucurella can leave card punters in seventh heaven

Chelsea are a respectable second in the Premier League but a less desirable first in the yellow cards table.

Enzo Maresca's feisty outfit have amassed an impressive 47 yellows, two more than Southampton and nine more than anyone else.

Most often in the naughty chair is Marc Cucurella who has already served a one-match ban this season for five yellows and has gone on to collect a sixth - not bad in just 13 appearances.

Given his record, combativeness and the highly-charged atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, take the Spanish left-back to rack up a seventh yellow this weekend.

Tottenham v Chelsea Tip 2: Marc Cucurella to be booked @ 15/8 with bet365

Take a shot on a Porro profit

Pedro Porro came off the bench at Bournemouth to have one of Spurs' 12 shots on Thursday, and at least getting it on target.

The Spanish bomber will surely be in from the start against Chelsea with Postecoglou down to the bare bones defensively.

He is averaging 1.6 shots per game this season in the Premier League - only three of his regular team-mates are more prolific - and looks good value to manage to get at least one on target.

Tottenham v Chelsea Tip 3: Pedro Porro Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 6/4 with bet365