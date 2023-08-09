Tottenham Odds 2023/24: Premier League Title, Top Four Finish, Champions League Winner and More

Get the latest Liverpool odds 2023/24 for the upcoming campaign, as we cover the Premier League, Champions League and more markets for the new season

Tottenham Premier League Winner Odds - @ 40/1 with bet365

Tottenham Hotspur are likely still reeling from their previous season, one such that saw them miss out on European football altogether at the hands of Brighton, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Despite having Harry Kane, who alone netted 30 league goals, Spurs still failed to achieve anything of merit other than a top half finish.

They now have a new manager in the form of Ange Postecoglou, as well as new signings in the forms of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, however all eyes are on the rumours about Spurs potentially losing Kane.

At 40/1 their odds could seem incredibly profitable but one must weigh if they could actually achieve the top spot and unseat Manchester City, whilst fending off other challengers at the same time.

Tottenham Top 4 Finish Odds - @ 10/3 with bet365

This is possibly the most achievable option for Spurs this year as the title is likely to be a step too far for them, however, the top four could well be within their grasp.

Odds of 10/3 are quite favourable, allowing players to get some decent value, although it’s fair to say Tottenham's fortunes depend majorly on if Harry Kane leaves or not.

If he does, these odds are likely to rise dramatically, as losing the England international would be a huge blow.

The odds are impressive especially for a side that regularly challenges for top four, achieving this feat in all but two of the last seven seasons prior to the 2022/23 campaign.

All of it hinges on Kane’s potential move, something that isn’t likely to be settled until the transfer window closes on the 1st of September.

Tottenham Top 6 Finish Odds - @ 1/1 with bet365

Spurs resurgence seems to be one of the potential features of the upcoming season, and getting back into the top six would no doubt be a major win for the club.

At 1/1 there is some valve for bettors, as they certainly have the potential to finish in the top six even if Harry Kane does depart their squad.

It again would hinge on how Spurs perform under the new tutelage of Postecoglou and if the likes of James Maddison can hit the ground running.

Tottenham Top Team Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Goals Last Season Harry Kane 2/5 32 Heung-Min Son 7/4 14 Richarlison 4/1 3 James Maddison 7/1 10 Dejan Kuluseveski 14/1 2

The race to finish as Spurs’ top scorer this year will be up in the air if Harry Kane makes a move away from the club.

The bookmakers however appear to be hedging their bets placing him at 2/5 to be their top scorer in case he sticks around.

The 30-goal forward certainly would be Spurs top goalscorer across the season, having held this mantle every year he has been fully fit since 2014.

The odds however don’t bring in too much value, and come with the risk of him leaving which would then place this in jeopardy.

Son, on the other hand, would certainly find himself in a starring role if Kane leaves, and at 7/4, the odds also look pretty strong.

Richarlison seems one of the more unlikely candidates to secure this, but again if Kane departs, the Brazilian would find himself playing up front more and more often.

Despite only getting three goals last season, if he can emulate his form at Everton could be in with a shot.

His odds also bring an appeal, but must be weighed against that of Son still being in the side, and if Richarlison can out score him.

Guglielmo Vicario Golden Glove Odds @ 25/1 with bet365

The signing of Vicario has slipped under the radar slightly, however, the ex-Empoli keeper looks set to replace Hugo Lloris in goal for Spurs this season.

Vicarion could well be in with a shot of claiming the Golden Glove in the Premier League given he’ll be behind a staunch Spurs defence that managed to keep 10 clean sheets last year.

The 25/1 odds certainly hold some impressive value for bettors in terms of potential profits, however it’s unlikely that he would be able to achieve this in his first season in the league.

He may experience some teething issues given he’s never played in the Premier League before, with Vicario also only having kept seven clean sheets in each of his last two seasons.

Additionally, he’s behind a defence that didn't even make it into the top ten for clean sheets in the PL last year.

Harry Kane Total Goals

Line Odds 20 or More 1/3 25 or More 11/8 30 or More 4/1 35 or More 16/1 40 or More 40/1

Harry Kane has long been one of the best strikers in the Premier League but with this comes some of the shortest odds among all strikers for a market of this ilk.

The 20+ and 25+ lines are not massively valuable but could provide a good bump to any cross player accumulators as he has hit the over 25 line in four of his nine seasons at Spurs.

The 30+ line is certainly profitable at 4/1, but it’s worth keeping in mind that Kane has only reached this total twice in his last nine seasons.

The 35+ and 40+ lines are again extremely valuable but is something that he has never achieved in the league.

There is of course the chance he stays for one last season in the Premier League, something that could inspire one final hurrah from him and a flurry of goals on the season.

James Maddison Most Assists @ 25/1 with bet365

James Maddison was a bright spot in what was a dismal season for Leicester last year, one that saw their run in the Premier League come to an end.

Off the back of this however, he earned a move to Tottenham, with Maddison now getting the chance to prove himself at one of England’s biggest clubs.

And while the odds of him becoming the top assists in the league are certainly favourable the chance of him achieving this loft goal may be beyond his reach.

Not only has he failed to reach double figures in any season during his time at Leicester, he would have to compete with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and even those within his own team such as Kane, Kulusevski and Son.

However, he would certainly receive a better conversion rate that he saw from the Foxes, with those in front of him being far better than those he has played with before.