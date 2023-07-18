Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham predictions & betting tips: Hammers to edge attacking affair

Our football betting expert offers up his Tottenham vs West Ham predictions and betting tips with Spurs set to begin the Ange Postecoglu era.

That should guarantee them the majority of the support inside Optus Stadium in Perth with all eyes likely to be on Harry Kane amid intense speculation about his future.

Tottenham vs West Ham Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals/Yes - Both teams to score @20/21 with bet365

Both teams to score in the second half @7/4 with bet365

West Ham to win from behind @10/1 with bet365

The England skipper has scored 11 goals in 22 competitive appearances against West Ham, but how much of a factor he can be here or in Spurs' upcoming season remains open to debate.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are already up and running in their pre-season programme and should be fully acclimated after running out 6-2 winners over Perth Glory at the same venue last Saturday.

Superstar forwards to deliver entertainment aplenty

West Ham's win over local A-League campaigners Perth Glory was closer than most of the 25,000 crowd expected until half-time when David Moyes introduced Jarrod Bowen, Aaron Cresswell and Angelo Ogbonna from the bench.

The trio upped the quality levels considerably and enabled the Premier League side to carve out many more chances as the game wore on with Bowen capping a superb 45-minute showing with the Hammers' sixth and final strike in the 86th minute.

A young Glory side troubled West Ham for periods in the first-half and left no one in any doubt that defending remains a problem for Moyes' men, who registered only three clean sheets in their final 14 games of the 2022-23 campaign.

Spurs, who have taken Kane, Heung-min Son and Richarlison with them Down Under, have the quality to punish any mistakes and — with Postecoglu promising attacking football from the outset — the goals should flow.

Spurs may need time to hit their stride

The North Londoners are unbeaten in their last four derby clashes with West Ham, claiming three wins and a draw, but there are several reasons to suspect they may be too short in the betting to reign supreme in this friendly skirmish.

They will be bedding in a new number one, having left Hugo Lloris at home to explore his own transfer options in order to give summer acquisition Guglielmo Vicario a chance to become established as the first-choice goalkeeper.

There may be a few teething problems there as he familiarises himself with new teammates and Postecoglu's demands, while full-backs Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro have been prone to defensive lapses in their career to date.

But there's a wealth of talent going forward to compensate for that and once James Maddison begins to dovetail with Kane, Son and Richarlison then Spurs could be hard to contain.

There were four goals in the final 25 minutes of West Ham's 6-2 victory on Saturday and it seems likely that both teams can register once the game gets stretched — as it should become with players still striving for full fitness.

Big odds available for a Hammers' comeback

That said, West Ham were notoriously slow starters in the Premier League last term with only four teams finishing below them in the unofficial half-time table.

Only Southampton fell behind in more matches than the Hammers, who were left chasing the game 29 times in total.

This may be a friendly, but some habits are hard to shed and it may prove profitable to back Moyes' men to come from behind to clinch victory.

