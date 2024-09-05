Top Five Matches to Bet on This Weekend - Best Games Analysed Ahead of Week’s Action

Our football betting expert offers up his five best bets to back this weekend, taking in both the EFL and Nations League action.

Much of the attention this weekend is concentrated on the opening fixtures of the Nations League, but there are still matches in Leagues One and Two that present interesting betting opportunities.

Wales face a tough match against Turkey on Friday, while we could be in for plenty of entertainment in the clash between Georgia and the Czech Republic the following night.

Meanwhile, Charlton, Crewe and Notts County all look strong home favourites

Top Five Matches to Bet on this Weekend

Turkey to beat Wales at 7/4 with Betfred

Charlton to beat Rotherham at 5/4 with Betfred

Crewe to beat Morecambe at 9/10 with Betfred

Notts County to beat Accrington & over 2.5 goals at 23/20 with Betfred

Over 2.5 goals in Georgia vs Czech Republic at 10/11 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Wales vs Turkey (Friday, 19:45)

Wales begin life under new boss Craig Bellamy but they have failed to score in their last three games, including a goalless draw with lowly Gibraltar.

Turkey showed great attacking prowess in the Euros and have scored in 18 of their last 20 away games, so they can come out on top in this Nations League clash.

Tip - Turkey to beat Wales 7/4 with Betfred

Charlton vs Rotherham (Saturday, 15:00)

Rotherham were relegated from the Championship last season and their away troubles have continued in the third tier.

The Millers have now lost 12 road games on the trot and could struggle at Charlton, who look stronger this year under Nathan Jones and have already seen off Leyton Orient and Bolton at The Valley.

Tip - Charlton to beat Rotherham at 5/4 with Betfred

Crewe v Morecambe (Saturday, 15:00)

Crewe have recovered from the shock of a 5-0 home defeat to League Two new boys Chesterfield and the confidence they gained from last week’s 2-1 win at Bromley should help them to three points against Morecambe.

The Shrimps have won just one of their last seven away league matches and look vulnerable.

Tip - Crewe to beat Morecambe at 9/10 with Betfred

Notts County v Accrington (Saturday, 15:00)

Notts County should be buzzing after League One wins over Grimsby and Swindon and that is bad news for struggling Accrington.

Just four of the Magpies’ last 18 games have featured fewer than three goals and there have been 17 in Accrington’s four league matches this season, so back a high-scoring home win.

Tip - Notts County to beat Accrington & over 2.5 goals at 23/20 with Betfred

Georgia v Czech Republic (Saturday, 17:00)

Georgia earned many fans with their dynamic football at the Euros and there could be another treat in store when they host the Czech Republic in the Nations League on Saturday.

Goals can be expected, with nine of the Georgians’ last 13 matches and seven of the Czechs’ last eight all featuring at least three.

Tip - Over 2.5 goals in Georgia vs Czech Republic at 10/11 with Betfred