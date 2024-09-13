Top 5 Matches to Bet on This Weekend: Best Games Analysed Ahead of Week's Action

Our football expert offers up his best betting tips and predictions for five matches taking place in the Premier League and EFL over the weekend.

The Premier League and EFL are back this weekend after the end of the international break, with our expert backing the likes of Arsenal and Blackburn to shine this weekend.

Best Matches to Bet on this Weekend

Odds courtesy of Betfred. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Blackburn to beat Bristol City @ 11/10 with Betfred

Draw or Exeter Double Chance @ 6/5 with Betfred

Gillingham to beat Tranmere @ 19/20 with Betfred

Crewe to win at Accrington @ 2/1 with Betfred

Arsenal to win at Tottenham @ 11/8 with Betfred

Rovers to return another success

Gloom around Ewood Park pre-season has been temporarily lifted with Blackburn off to a good start, and the feelgood factor can remain in place as Rovers see off Bristol City.

John Eustace's side, fancied by many to be relegated once hotshot Sammie Szmodics left for Ipswich, have pulled off excellent draws at big guns Norwich and Burnley either side of a 2-1 win over Oxford.

They are scoring plenty of goals, although one might be enough against a City side who have scored only three times in their last seven Championship away-days.

Tip - Blackburn to beat Bristol City @ 11/10 with Betfred

Exeter can spoil Bruce's new start

Exeter's last trip to the north-west yielded an impressive 2-0 win at Bolton so they will have no fears heading up the Lancashire coast to Blackpool for a League One clash.

Steve Bruce takes charge of the Tangerines for the first time but if Neil Critchley was struggling to get a tune out of Blackpool then it may not be a quick fix for the ex-Manchester United defender.

Exeter have already beaten Rotherham as well as Bolton so won't be fazed by reputations and Bruce's Blackpool look short enough in the betting.

Tip - Draw or Exeter Double Chance @ 6/5 with Betfred

Gills' home form key to bounceback win

Gillingham's flying start in League Two was ended at Doncaster last week, though there was no disgrace in losing to an impressive Rovers.

The Gills can now get back to winning ways against Tranmere at fortress Priestfield Stadium, where Mark Bonner's men are unbeaten since Boxing Day.

Tranmere failed to find the net at all in their first two league games and it appears that if Gillingham can stop Omari Patrick from scoring, Rovers' well runs dry.

Tip - Gillingham to beat Tranmere @ 19/20 with Betfred

Leaky Accy face Alex misery

Crewe took their time to get going in League Two this season but have found their touch in time to secure three points at struggling Accrington.

The Alex could not get a win in their first four matches across all competitions but a 5-1 drubbing of Liverpool's academy in the EFL Trophy seems to have acted as a catalyst, with them posting subsequent wins over Bromley and Morecambe in the league.

Crewe's upturn in form is in stark contrast to Accrington, who have played seven matches this season, not won any of them, and have shipped at least three goals in five of those fixtures.

Tip - Crewe to win at Accrington @ 2/1 with Betfred

Gunners can emphasise derby gulf

The North London derby takes centre stage on Sunday and Arsenal look the value to win at bitter rivals Tottenham.

There was a 23-point gap between the clubs last term and even just three games into 2024/25 there is nothing to suggest that gap is going to close any time soon.

Arsenal are on seven points from nine and may well be on the full nine had Declan Rice not been sent off against Brighton, enabling Albion to fight back to draw 1-1.

Spurs lost 2-1 at Newcastle last time and for all their gung-ho approach, they probably lack the tactical nous against the Premier League's biggest sides.

Tip - Arsenal to win at Tottenham @ 11/8 with Betfred