Top 5 Matches to Bet on This Weekend: Best Games Analysed Ahead of Week's Action

Our football betting expert offers up his best betting tips and predictions for five matches, from the Premier League and EFL this weekend.

Ahead of this weekend's football action, we have done a deep dive and chosen the five best games for readers to check out, with some intriguing wagers attached.

Football Betting Tips

Tottenham to beat Brentford @ 8/15 with bet365

QPR to beat Millwall @ 5/4 with bet365

Sheffield United to beat Derby @ 3/5 with bet365

Birmingham to win at Rotherham @ 11/10 with bet365

Port Vale to win at Accrington Stanley @ 11/10 with bet365

Spurs ready to take advantage of weakened Bees

Brentford head to Tottenham on Saturday with the Bees currently four places and two points ahead of their opponents.

Having lost Ivan Toney prior to the transfer window, Thomas Frank was dealt another blow this week when Yoane Wissa was added to the injury list.

The DR Congo forward suffered an ankle injury in last week’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City and is now facing two months on the sidelines.

Brentford will face a Tottenham team desperate to respond from their North London derby defeat, having again failed to take advantage in the attacking third.

Spurs have the highest average possession in the Premier League this season (67%) and could finally make that pay on Saturday.

Rs can win early London clash

Just 10 miles separate QPR and Millwall and the pair meet in an early kick-off on Saturday lunchtime, with the hosts in better form than the Lions.

Marti Cifuentes’ men gave top-flight Crystal Palace a stern test before eventually losing in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, but that was their first defeat in seven games, in all competitions.

In contrast, Millwall have won just two of their seven games this season and the Lions have scored in just one of their last four matches.

Blades Trimming the Rams

After a difficult end to August, Sheffield United have responded in fine fashion since moving into September, recording back-to-back league wins.

A 1-0 home success over Watford was then followed by a 0-2 win at Hull, with the six points moving the Blades into the top six.

Although Derby have also made a solid start to the season, they have lost all of their matches on the road so far this term.

Big-spending Blues on a roll

Birmingham City started the season as hot favourites to win promotion from League One and so far, they are living up to expectations.

Blues are second in the table, level on points with leaders Wrexham but with a game in hand and having beaten the Welsh outfit last time out.

The addition of Jay Stansfield has further bolstered what was already an impressive squad at this level and they now head to South Yorkshire having won four on the spin in the league.

Rotherham are currently in the bottom half of the table, having won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

Vale eye three in a row

Port Vale could move into the top six in League Two if they can secure a third win in a row, when they face second from bottom Accrington Stanley.

The hosts have yet to register a first win of the season and go into this clash having lost their last two in the league, without scoring a goal.

In contrast, Vale beat two teams around them in the table in Newport and Chesterfield, with Ethan Chislett scoring in each of the last three league fixtures.

