Top 5 Matches to Bet on This Week: Best Games Analysed Ahead of Week's Action

There is plenty of footballing action to take in this week, from qualifiers in European competitions to the opening EFL matches of the 2024/25 season.

We have picked out five matches to keep an eye on and a standout bet for each, as we gear up for the return of domestic football.

This Week's Football Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Lugano to win @ 6/5 with bet365

Sheffield United to win @ 27/20 with bet365

Chesterfield to win @ 4/6 with bet365

Hearts to win @ 6/5 with bet365

Sheffield Wednesday to win @ 4/5 with bet365

Partizan Belgrade vs Lugano (Thursday, 7pm)

Partizan were thrashed 9-2 on aggregate by Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League qualifying round, a defeat that has seen them drop into this Europa League qualifier, but they won't get any favours in Thursday's first leg at home to Lugano.

Swiss outfit Lugano put in a good account of themselves in their Champions League qualifier, going down 6-4 on aggregate to Fenerbahce, and a repeat of that type of performance should see them pick up the win in Serbia.

Tip: Lugano to win @ 6/5 with bet365

Preston vs Sheffield United (Friday, 8pm)

Sheffield United's quest to bounce straight back to the Premier League begins on Friday night when they make the trip to Deepdale to face Preston, who could be in contention for a play-off spot this season.

The Blades have done some smart business this summer, bringing in the likes of Callum O'Hare, Jamie Shackleton and Kieffer Moore, and they have enjoyed a positive pre-season that has increased confidence levels.

Chris Wilder's side are unbeaten in their last three trips to Deepdale and can start off the campaign with a victory.

Tip: Sheffield United to win @ 27/20 with bet365

Chesterfield vs Swindon (Friday, 8pm)

Chesterfield romped to the National League title last season by 12 points and they are expected to make another strong challenge for glory now back in League Two.

The Spireites suffered just one defeat at SMH Group Stadium in the 2023/24 campaign, that coming when they were already assured of first place, and that strong home form should see them past a Swindon side that won just one of their last 12 away games last term.

Tip: Chesterfield to win @ 4/6 with bet365

Dundee vs Hearts (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Hearts produced a solid performance to draw 0-0 at home to Rangers in their Scottish Premiership opener and they were arguably unlucky not to clinch all three points against last season's runners-up.

Spearheaded by Lawrence Shankland, the Jam Tarts have the quality to get a victory on Saturday when they travel to Dundee, who are without a win in their last five league fixtures at home.

Tip: Hearts to win @ 6/5 with bet365

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth (Sunday, 4pm)

Rounding off our selections is the Championship encounter between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth at Hillsborough and the Owls, who escaped relegation by just three points last season, can get their new campaign off to a positive start.

The likes of Ben Hamer, Nathaniel Chalobah, Yan Valery and Max Lowe have been brought in this summer and head coach Danny Rohl should have learned a lot from his first season in English football last term.

Plymouth made the choice to appoint Wayne Rooney as their manager and the former Manchester United ace has yet to prove himself in the dugout, having struggled during his short stint at Birmingham boss.

Tip: Sheffield Wednesday to win @ 4/5 with bet365