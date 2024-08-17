Top 5 Matches to Bet on This Week: Best Games Analysed Ahead of Week's Action

Ahead of the weekend's matches, our expert has gone through and picked out five games worth checking out, from across the continent and at home.

There’s a whole host of exciting football to look forward to this weekend as the Premier League returns, while the top-flight action also gets underway in Spain, France and Italy.

We have selections for five matches, covering the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1, plus a pick from the second week in the Championship.

Weekend Betting Tips

All odds in this article are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Real Betis vs Girona (Thursday, 8.30pm)

Girona enjoyed a fantastic 2023-24, finishing third in La Liga, just four points behind Barcelona in second.

They start the new season with a trip to Real Betis, who picked up 24 fewer points when finishing seventh last season.

The visitors will know there will be a lot of attention on them as they look to prove that last term was not a one-off but they can prove the doubters wrong and underline their top-four credentials again early on with a statement victory at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Tip: Girona to win @ 19/10 with bet365

Sheffield United vs QPR (Saturday, 3pm)

Sheffield United are fancied to bounce straight back up to the Premier League following relegation last season and they got off to the perfect start in the Championship by beating Preston 2-0 away in their opener last weekend.

The Blades will expect to make it two wins from two when they host QPR at Bramall Lane on Saturday as they showcase their promotion credentials early on in the season.

Rangers finished 18th last term, just six points clear of the relegation zone, and the signs are they could be in for another tough time in the second tier after they kicked off with a 3-1 home defeat against West Brom.

Tip: Sheffield United to win @ 3/4 with bet365

Brest vs Marseille (Saturday, 4pm)

Brest were another of the surprise packages in Europe’s top leagues last season as they finished third in France to earn themselves a place in the revamped Champions League.

Staying in the European places in Ligue 1 will be their minimum target this season and they should get off to a winning start as they kick off the new campaign on Saturday at home to Marseille.

Les Phoceens were way off the pace last term as they ended up eighth, three points behind Lyon in sixth, and they could be in for another difficult season.

Tip: Brest to win @ 17/10 with bet365

Genoa vs Inter Milan (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Inter Milan were crowned Italian champions for the 20th time last season, finishing a huge 19 points clear of nearest challengers AC Milan.

It is therefore no surprise to see Simone Inzaghi's side installed as favourites to defend their title and they shouldn’t have too many problems kicking off the new campaign with a routine victory at Genoa, who came 11th last term, finishing 12 points off the top seven.

Tip: Inter Milan to win @ 4/5 with bet365

Chelsea vs Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Manchester City’s Premier League title defence begins with a trip to Chelsea in what is arguably the standout game on the opening weekend in the English top flight.

Chelsea rallied last season to finish sixth after struggling early on but the club still opted to sack Mauricio Pochettino and they now have Enzo Maresca in charge as they aim to compete for a top-four place again.

However, pre-season results have been poor as the Blues adapt to the Italian coach’s methods and they lost 4-2 to City on their summer US tour at the start of the month.

The Citizens have already picked up silverware this season after beating Manchester United on penalties in the Community Shield and they can kick off their league campaign with another victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Tip: Manchester City to win @ 5/6 with bet365