USA vs Senegal Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Lions of Teranga for the win

Our betting expert expects African heavyweights Senegal to beat World Cup co-hosts USA in a closely-fought contest in Charlotte.

USA vs Senegal Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Sky Bet - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Lions roar in Charlotte

Senegal may have had the AFCON title controversially stripped, but their morale remains high. Pape Thiaw has moulded the African giants into a formidable force. Veterans like Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye lead the line.

They bounced back from their AFCON misfortune with a 2-0 win over Peru and then beat Gambia 3-1. Senegal dominated both games without facing any serious threat.

USA are a step up from those opponents, but they were brutally exposed in their defeats to Belgium and Portugal. Those were their first setbacks since falling 2-1 to Mexico in the Gold Cup final and to South Korea in a friendly immediately after.

Senegal’s individual quality, combined with their veteran experience, is unmatched by the hosts. Expect the USA to put up a fight as they prepare for the World Cup. Senegal’s class, however, should ultimately prevail.

USA vs Senegal Prediction 1: Senegal to win @ 15/8 with BetfredBetway

Charlotte to witness goals

USA’s recent matches have been highly entertaining. Their 2-0 defeat to Portugal was one of only a few matches in their last five where the total goals stayed under 2.5. Two of their last three games have seen at least six goals.

With Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic in attack, they have the quality to trouble Senegal’s defence. Their experience week in and week out in Europe against top opposition should help them deny Senegal a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, the visitors have been clinical. They have kept three clean sheets in their last five games. Yet, their real threat lies in midfield and attack.

An entertaining friendly awaits in Charlotte, with goals expected to flow. The level of individual quality suggests the total will go beyond the 2.5 mark.

USA vs Senegal Prediction 2: Over 2.5 total goals @ 21/20 with Betfred

Sarr to step up

Ismaila Sarr is fresh off winning the Conference League with Crystal Palace. He finished as the competition’s top scorer with nine goals in 12 games.

The newly-crowned European champion has netted in each of the club’s last five knockout games. One of Sarr’s six strikes in that run made history. He struck after just 21 seconds against Shakhtar Donetsk in semi-final first leg, registering the fastest goal in Conference League history.

The 28-year-old also delivered important goals against Brentford and Everton in the Premier League as the season drew to a close. Palace avoided defeat on both occasions.

Sarr ended the 2025/26 campaign with 21 goals and two assists in 45 matches across all competitions. His presence in the final-third will be key for Senegal if they are to unlock the USA backline.

USA vs Senegal Prediction 3: Ismaila Sarr to score anytime @ 11/4 with

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: USA 1-2 Senegal

Goalscorers prediction: USA: Christian Pulisic; Senegal: Ismaila Sarr, Idrissa Gueye

After finishing 2025 unbeaten in five straight matches, USA entered the new year with back-to-back losses in March. Belgium first thrashed them 5-2 before Portugal struck two past them without reply.

Mauricio Pochettino has a tough test to tune up his side at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Senegal are USA’s first opponents, followed by Germany next week in Chicago.

Senegal have been a tough nut to crack. They were stripped of the AFCON title by CAF, but remain unbeaten in 10 straight matches. That run includes back‑to‑back friendlies against Peru and Gambia. Brazil were the last team to beat Senegal in normal time, back in November 2025.

They are pitched in a testing World Cup group alongside tournament favourites France, Norway and Iraq. This friendly is one of their last two chances to prepare.

The Stars and Stripes and the Lions of Teranga have never met each other before, which adds a layer of intrigue to this encounter. Senegal’s experience and form should unsettle a USA side struggling for consistency.

Probable lineups for USA vs Senegal

USA expected lineup: Freese, Robinson, Ream, Richards, Trusty, Dest, Adams, McKennie, Pulisic, Tillman, Balogun

Senegal expected lineup: Diouf, Mendy, Seck, Jakobs, Diatta, Diallo, Diao, Gueye, Sarr, Mbaye, Sane

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