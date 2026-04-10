Premier League Predictions Gameweek 32: City and Man United to win

There are picks from matches involving Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham.

Premier League Predictions Gameweek 30

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Selection Odds West Ham to beat Wolves 3/4 Aston Villa to beat Forest 8/5 Sunderland to beat Tottenham 8/5 Man City to beat Chelsea 11/10 Man Utd to beat Leeds 4/7

West Ham vs Wolves Prediction: Hammers handed huge opportunity

Date : 10/04/2026

: 10/04/2026 Kick-off time : 20:00

: 20:00 Our tip: West Ham to beat Wolves @ 3/4 on Sky Bet

West Ham United remain in the Premier League’s bottom three heading into their last seven games. They do, however, have a great chance to escape the relegation zone this weekend, and will fancy their chances. When playing at home, they have not lost inside 90 minutes since the first week of January.

Furthermore, the Hammers are playing against a Wolverhampton Wanderers team who appear destined for the drop. Rob Edwards’ side has improved, but they haven’t won a single league game away from home this season. Nuno Espírito Santo’s men are definitely the favourites at London Stadium.

Forest vs Aston Villa Prediction: Villains to maintain UCL ambitions

Date : 12/04/2026

: 12/04/2026 Kick-off time : 14:00

: 14:00 Our tip: Aston Villa to beat Forest @ 8/5 on Sky Bet

Nottingham Forest have experienced positive results since the beginning of March. They remain dangerously close to the relegation zone, but a 3-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur during their previous match provided a major psychological advantage. The hosts are, however, competing across multiple tournaments as they travel to play Porto during the week.

The same situation applies to Aston Villa, who face Bologna in Italy on Thursday evening, meaning neither team will be completely rested this weekend. The Villans have been inconsistent in the Premier League, but we expect them to build upon their victory against West Ham in their previous fixture. They need to maintain their position close to Manchester United, and are likely to do so.

Sunderland vs Tottenham Prediction: Black Cats hand De Zerbi debut defeat

Date : 12/04/2026

: 12/04/2026 Kick-off time : 14:00

: 14:00 Our tip: Sunderland to beat Tottenham @ 8/5 on Sky Bet

Sunderland have been inconsistent recently, but they secured an excellent result in their previous match by beating local rivals Newcastle United. That result moved them into 11th position, and they will comfortably avoid relegation during their first season returning to the top division. Until recently, their home record had been flawless, and we’re tipping a return to winning ways at the Stadium of Light.

They face a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side, with Roberto De Zerbi hoping to begin his managerial tenure positively. However, confidence levels at Spurs will be incredibly low, and he might require time to improve their morale. We expect them to struggle, and defeat could see them slip into the bottom three.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction: Cityzens extend Blues’ woes

Date : 12/04/2026

: 12/04/2026 Kick-off time : 16:30

: 16:30 Our tip: Manchester City to beat Chelsea @ 4/7 on Sky Bet

After a strong start as manager of Chelsea, things have taken a turn for the worse for Liam Rosenior. A recent 7-0 victory disguised some underlying problems. However, they had lost four consecutive matches—scoring only two goals—before that result. The Blues are sixth in the Premier League and at risk of dropping out of the European qualification places.

As for their opponents, they have performed exceptionally well domestically during recent months. Manchester City secured the Carabao Cup trophy last month and have not lost to an English team since January. Pep Guardiola’s players might be playing away from home at Stamford Bridge, but they possess superior form.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Prediction: Red Devils victory keeps Whites waiting

Date : 13/04/2026

: 13/04/2026 Kick-off time : 20:00

: 20:00 Our tip: Manchester Utd to beat Leeds United @ 5/2 on Sky Bet

Manchester United’s current run isn’t as strong as the early days of Michael Carrick, yet are still performing well. They’ve failed to win two of their last three, but have lost just once in the league since the start of 2026. At Old Trafford, we expect them to secure all three points and maintain control of third place.

Leeds United aren’t easy to beat, though. They’re on a four-game unbeaten run across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets along the way. However, the Red Devils have exceptional quality in their squad. We expect a home victory as this historic rivalry resumes in Manchester.

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