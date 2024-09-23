Porto Looking Promising: Three Value Europa League Group Stage Winner Bets Ahead of 2024/25 Competition Start

Ahead of the Europa League getting underway this week, our expert picks out the three best value League Stage winner bets for this year's competition

The Europa League has adopted a new format this season which opens up a host of betting opportunities.

UEFA has scrapped its previous group-stage format and the Europa League has adopted a 36-team League Phase, with the top eight clubs qualifying directly for the last 16 and the teams finishing between ninth and 24th going into a play-off round for the right to join them.

Best Value Europa League Group Phase Winner Bets 2024/25

Roma League Phase Winner @ 8/1 with bet365

Athletic Bilbao League Phase Winner @ 10/1 with bet365

Porto League Phase Winner @ 12/1 with bet365

Roma League Phase Winner @ 8/1

Having reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, Roma have recent experience of what it’s like to juggle European competition and the rigours of a Serie A campaign.

After falling short against eventual runners-up Bayer Leverkusen in the last four, the Giallorossi will be determined to go deep into the tournament again..

Roma’s strength in this competition has been their home form, as they had won 11 successive Europa League home games at Stadio Olimpico before a 2-0 defeat to Leverkusen in May.

That edge should give the Giallorossi a great chance of finishing ahead of some of Premier League sides Tottenham and Manchester United and coming top of the table.

Athletic Bilbao League Phase Winner @ 10/1

Athletic Bilbao might initially go under the radar for some fans, but they could be a team to look out for in the Europa League this season.

The Basque outfit have enjoyed an impressive start to their La Liga campaign and are third in the early standings with 13 points from their first seven games.

With the talented Nico Williams, Inaki Williams and Gorka Guruzeta in their attacking lineup, Bilbao have the firepower under experienced coach Ernesto Valverde to do great things in UEFA's secondary competition this season.

Porto League Phase Winner @ 12/1

Porto have enjoyed a positive start to the season and are a team worth considering to finish top of the table at the conclusion of the inaugural League Stage.

The Portuguese side suffered heartbreak in a shootout defeat to Arsenal in the last 16 of the Champions League last season, but they will have high hopes of a strong campaign in this competition.

Porto will be disappointed they are not mixing it with the very best of the continent in the Champions League again but they head into this new-look tournament as serious contenders to go all the way.

Their home form at the Estadio Do Dragao will be important for this team, as they prepare for big games against Manchester United, Hoffenheim, Midtjylland and Olympiakos.

With a high-quality squad and a good blend of youth and experience, Porto should be in the mix at the top of the table.