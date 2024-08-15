Forgo the Favourites: Three Best Value Underdog Bets for this Weekend's Football Action

The new Premier League season starts this week, with our expert having picked out the three best value underdog bets for this weekend.

The 2024/25 Premier League season, as well as all of Europe’s other major leagues, are back this week, with our expert casting his eye on the action and picking out three value underdogs bets that caught his attention.

Weekend's Best Underdog Bets

Odds courtesy of Betfred. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Wolves Double Chance vs Arsenal @ 16/5 with Betfred

Valencia to beat Barcelona @ 18/5 with Betfred

Sheffield Wednesday to beat Sunderland @ 11/5 with Betfred

Gary O’Neil’s Men Gunning for Arsenal

Wolves are one of the better non-top six teams in the league when it comes to beating the big six, with Gary O’Neil’s side’s playstyle favouring games against these types of opponents.

They largely look to play on the counter and utilise the pace of their attacking players and wing-backs, a style that saw them pick up a number of wins against the big six last year.

Wolves won five of their games vs the Big Six last year, beating the likes of Chelsea, Man City and Spurs, and whilst the losses of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman come as a blow, they’ve shown before they’ve got the ability to snatch a result against the top sides in the PL.

A win isn’t required here either, with Wolves just needing to avoid defeat, something they’re more than capable of doing given the mix of their squad and effective playstyle.

Blaugrana Misery at the Mestalla

Barcelona haven’t particularly impressed much during pre-season this year, with the Blaugrana winning just one of their four friendlies.

Their most recent outing, a match against Monaco in the Joan Gamper trophy, saw them lose 3-0 in what was a poor showing in Barca’s last friendly before the new season.

The Blaugrana are missing a number of key players due to injury including Ronald Araujo, Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, whilst it remains to be seen whether Lamine Yamal will be fit enough to play any part.

Valencia have managed to keep a hold of key players this summer, most notably goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with Los Che looking great value to hand Barca a defeat in their first game of the season come Saturday.

Owls taking down Black Cats

Sheffield Wednesday were very impressive in their season opener against Plymouth last weekend, with the 4-0 scoreline almost flattering the Green Army given how dominant Wednesday were.

Sunderland got off to a win themselves, however they suffered a poor 2-0 defeat to Preston during the week despite the fact their opponents were without a manager following Ryan Lowe’s sacking.

Wednesday have won two of their last three against the Black Cats including a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light last season.

Sheffield Wednesday have signed well this summer, whilst Sunderland’s only notable transfers have been Alan Browne and Ian Poveda.

Given this, Wednesday look an excellent price at 11/5 to come away from the north east with all three points come Sunday.